5 MCU Lego Sets That Intentionally Misled Fans

LEGO has a history of offering fans early looks (and possibly spoilers, such as Galactus in Fantastic Four) of what awaits in an MCU movie. However, there have been times when a LEGO set completely misled audiences about who and what occurs in Marvel's latest project, and everyone fell for it.

Whether due to early concept art, creative license, or a lack of information with Marvel Studios, LEGO has released multiple sets through the years that featured characters, locations, battles, and designs that never appeared in a finished movie. Several of these sets are especially notorious, given that they faked out fans about what to expect from particularly highly anticipated and speculated blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

5 LEGO Sets That Fooled MCU Fans

76008: Iron Man vs. The Mandarin: Ultimate Showdown

LEGO

Based on Iron Man 3, this LEGO set depicts a final battle between Tony Stark's Iron Man and the Mandarin, along with the Mandarin's armored car, complete with a rotating flamethrower. However, this epic showdown never actually happened in the 2013 movie. In fact, the film's big twist reveals that the Mandarin isn't even the threequel's real villain.

76039: Ant-Man Final Battle

LEGO

Based on Ant-Man's final battle with Yellowjacket and equipped with missiles, stud shooters, a catapult, and, of course, ants, this 2015 LEGO set isn't quite as deceptive as Iron Man vs. The Mandarin. However, it still fooled fans with the presence of a Michael Douglas' Hank Pym Minifig, particularly since Hank is never shown wearing an Ant-Man suit in the film.

76124: War Machine Buster

LEGO

One of the most egregious LEGO sets on this list is the War Machine Buster for Avengers: Endgame. The 2019 LEGO collectible shows Rhodey in a War Machine Buster suit, along with various weaponry, and accompanied by Ant-Man and Outrider Minifigs. However, this particular set is misleading across the board since Rhodey never even received this suit. Instead, he is seen wearing an Iron Patriot suit during Endgame's final battle.

76185: Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop

LEGO

Another set from a highly speculated film that fooled fans, LEGO's Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop got several things right and one major thing wrong. The 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home playset accurately depicted the Sanctum Sanctorum's basement and the presence of Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Wong, and MJ. Where it goes wrong is the inclusion of a random giant bug monster equipped with claws, a creature with zero presence in No Way Home.

76207: Attack on New Asgard

LEGO

Based on 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder, LEGO's Attack on New Asgard features a buildable Shadow Monster with jointed arms and claws, along with Minifigs of Thor, Mighty Thor, and Gorr, the latter who summons the towering Shadow Monsters during the movie. The problem? This design of LEGO's Shadow Monster is extremely different from what audiences ultimately saw in Thor: Love and Thunder and not at all what fans expected.

Check out LEGO's 2025 MCU Avengers sets here!