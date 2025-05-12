LEGO Unveils New 2025 MCU Avengers Sets Featuring Thor, Hawkeye & More

The MCU's Avengers (including Thor, Hawkeye, and more) will be the stars of a brand-new LEGO set coming to shelves sometime in 2025. LEGO is known for staying on top of the biggest trends in the world of movies and TV, including the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, whether it be with sets depicting new moments or highlighting scenes from the past.

LEGO unveiled two new sets highlighting scenes from the MCU's Avengers movies, including characters like Thor and Hawkeye, on its website. As the franchise moves forward into Phase 6 later this summer with projects like The Fantastic Four: First Steps, these sets pay tribute to two of the four Avengers films released to date (five, if the fans include Thunderbolts*).

One set depicts a new version of the final battle from 2019's Avengers: Endgame, which is titled "Avengers: Endgame - Thor vs. Chitauri." Coming from the Infinity Saga line of Marvel's LEGO division, the set consists of 373 pieces and includes seven minifigs.

LEGO

The minifigs included in this set give fans an opportunity to recreate this moment with Rocket Raccoon, War Machine (in a massive Iron Patriot suit), and Thor holding the Stormbreaker axe. They are joined by four Chitauri minifigs and their small ships, embracing the epic final battle from Avengers: Endgame with a few changes.

LEGO

Along with the minifigs, builders get the chance to rebuild one of the scariest creatures in Thanos' army, which is known as a Chitauri Gorilla. That character is exponentially bigger than the minifigs and comes with chains attached to its neck.

LEGO

Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon and Don Cheadle's War Machine were both pivotal characters in Avengers: Endgame, teaming up with one another for an epic shot ahead of the final battle. The big difference from the LEGO set is that Cheadle dons a new version of the War Machine armor instead of his Iron Patriot suit, which has not been seen since 2013's Iron Man 3.

Marvel Studios

As for the gorillas, these creatures disembarked from one of the Chitauri ships as Thanos and his army lined up for battle in front of Chris Evans' Captain America. Anthony Mackie's Falcon (prior to becoming Captain America) even flew straight into one of the gorillas with his wings, stabbing it in the chest and taking it down.

Marvel Studios

This set will be available for purchase on August 1, 2025, and it will cost $54.99.

The other set depicts the Avengers' quinjet from 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, along with a few minifigs that can be used along with the vehicle. This set is even bigger than the other one highlighted, consisting of 1,131 pieces and five unique minifigs.

LEGO

Complete with a display, fans can build the Avengers' quinjet that was first put into use in Age of Ultron, which helped transport the team all over the world before and during their fight against Ultron.

LEGO

The five minifigs depict a handful of Age of Ultron's most pivotal characters, including Iron Man, Hawkeye, Black Widow, Quicksilver, and Ultron.

LEGO

Also notable about the Quinjet itself is that the wings can be moved and folded towards the body of the jet, which replicates what it can do in the MCU.

LEGO

This jet was seen early and often in Avengers: Age of Ultron, most notably getting the team back to Avengers Tower after taking in Baron Von Strucker (see what happened to Avengers Tower here).

Marvel Studios

Eventually, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk took the jet for himself and flew off into space at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, leading to his two-year self-imposed exile on Sakaar.

Marvel Studios

The "Avengers: Age of Ultron Quinjet" set will be available for purchase on August 1, 2025, and it will cost $129.99 USD.

What Other LEGO Sets Could Marvel Have in Store?

While LEGO already has plans for future MCU projects with a new set inspired by July's The Fantastic Four: First Steps, many of Marvel Studios' movies and TV shows are still available for never-before-seen LEGO sets.

Specifically, many of the MCU's Disney+ shows have still not been adapted into LEGO form, with major moments from projects like WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and more available for adaptation. With well over a dozen streaming properties that exist within the MCU, countless scenes from those shows would make for fun, buildable sets from LEGO.

Additionally, more recent MCU movies like Deadpool & Wolverine, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sit in the same position.

These are only a few examples, as countless major scenes from the Infinity Saga are still open for adaptation by LEGO as the franchise moves forward. Considering how all of MCU and Marvel history will come into play by the end of the Multiverse Saga, the next couple of years could be the perfect opportunity for LEGO to go further down that route from a historical perspective.