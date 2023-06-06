Captain America 4: First Look at Anthony Mackie's New Cap Suit Officially Revealed

Anthony Mackie gave fans a glimpse at his new Captain America suit in Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America 4 has already begun filming, and set photos have provided fans with new looks at the MCU sequel.

One of the surprising reveals from the set is the confirmation that Mackie’s Sam Wilson will receive a brand new Captain America costume with massive differences from the one he wore in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

After a blurry first look at the Cap suit, a brief set video unveiled Mackie’s Star-Spangled Avenger in action against an unseen threat.

Anthony Mackie Unveils Fresh Look at Captain America 4 Costume

Anthony Mackie officially revealed the best look at his new Captain America costume during a behind-the-scenes image from the set of Captain America 4:

In his Instagram post, the MCU actor showed a fun off-screen moment between him and co-star Harrison Ford during filming:

"When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen! LoL… Thanks for the on set wisdom and laughs my friend! Can’t wait to do it again… Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World in theaters May 3, 2024"

Alongside the suit reveal, Mackie also confirmed Captain America 4's new title as Captain America: Brave New World.

Why Captain America’s New Title Hints at Sam’s Suit Change

It remains to be seen why Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson decides to change his costume after receiving an upgraded and stunning costume at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, it's possible that it has something to do with the "new world" that the MCU will experience in the movie.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already confirmed that Harrison Ford's "Thunderbolt" Ross is the president of the United States during the events of the movie. That said, there's a strong chance that Sam decides to leave the Star-Spangled suit behind due to his ongoing conflict with Ross.

The new suit appears to be similar to Steve Rogers' stealth suit in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In fact, Sam may have repurposed Steve's past costume to make it his own.

Given that Sam appears to be enemy number one of the US president, the new Captain America may be on the run, and using a stealth suit would be quite fitting for his current situation.

Captain America: Brave New World is set to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.