Marvel Announces Major Name as the MCU’s President of the United States

The MCU is set to introduce a new president of the United States, and an unexpected newcomer plays the character.

Iron Man 3 was the first MCU movie to introduce the United States president in live-action, showcasing William Sadler's Matthew Ellis in a significant role. The actor then reprised his role for three episodes in Marvel's Agents of SHIELD.

Given that Ellis' presidential term appears to be finished, Secret Invasion is set to introduce Dermot Mulroney as new U.S. President Ritson. However, it looks like Ritson's time as the country's leader will be cut short.

Kevin Feige Reveals the MCU's New United States President

Marvel

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige discussed Captain America: New World Order while confirming that Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross is the president of the United States in this new sequel's plot.

Feige shared the news while revealing that the Anthony Mackie-led movie will "start filming relatively soon:"

"We start filming relatively soon. I’m sure anyone you’ve ever talked with about Harrison Ford says this, but it’s unbelievable that we get to meet and talk with him and that he’s embracing this role. He’s tireless with the amount of work that he does. This is certainly a big part for Thaddeus Ross. He’s the president of the United States in the film. "

The Marvel boss continued by acknowledging Ford's past work in Clear and Present Danger, two films where the actor confronted the president of the United States.

Moreover, Feige also teased the "incredible" dynamic between Sam Wilson's Captain America and President Ross in the movie:

"And with Harrison, you think about Air Force One, and you think about some of his confrontations with the president in Clear and Present Danger. There’s a dynamic between President Ross and Sam Wilson. They have a history together, but in this film, we’ll be seeing the dynamic between Captain America and the president of the United States in a way that is just incredible."

The Marvel Studios Creative Chief Officer then expressed excitement about finally casting Ford for the MCU:

"This has been a dream for years, ever since Jon Favreau cast Harrison Ford in Cowboys and Aliens. I was always very jealous of that, so to have him finally in the MCU is just incredible. It’s like, I can cross that off the wishlist."

How Did Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross Become the US President?

It is odd that the MCU is introducing two presidents of the United States in a short span, with Secret Invasion featuring President Ritson while Captain America: New World Order will highlight Harrison Ford's Thaddeus Ross.

Given the story behind Secret Invasion, there's a strong chance that President Ritson could end up being revealed as a Skrull, meaning that the United States has been led by an alien invader all this time. As a result, Fury and the rest of his allies could eliminate Ritson, leading to Thaddeus Ross' rise to power.

Ross may be involved with revealing Ritson as a Skrull infiltrator, meaning that Secret Invasion could end up being Ford's first MCU appearance. After all, the Disney+ series is being billed as a "crossover event," so the shoe fits.

That said, Ross having a major role in exposing Ritson's Skrulls allegiance could give him a vote of confidence among his peers and the rest of the United States to take over as the country's next leader, ultimately leading to his major status in Captain America 4.

Captain America: New World Order is set to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.