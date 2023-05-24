Captain America 4: Best Look at Anthony Mackie's New Cap Costume Revealed by Fan

Fans just got the best look yet at Anthony Mackie's new MCU costume as he reprises his role as Sam Wilson in Captain America: New World Order.

Captain America 4 will see Mackie fully take his place as the MCU's Star-Spangled Avenger, taking over the position from Steve Rogers as he dons the vibranium shield that's been part of the Marvel story for more than a decade.

Along with the shield, Mackie will get a new costume that was seen in early photos from the Captain America 4 set, updating his wardrobe after seeing his comic-accurate suit take the spotlight in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

And while plenty of other major MCU characters will have their time in the spotlight, Sam and his new suit will be the main attraction as the Captain America legacy evolves.

Sam Wilson's New Suit in Captain America 4

MCU fans have taken to social media to share full-body mock-ups of Anthony Mackie's new Captain America suit from Marvel Studios' Captain America: New World Order based on all the glimpses we've seen from set photos.

This image gives fans a look at Sam Wilson's new Captain America suit, featuring a dark blue base with a stars/stripes design similar to the one seen on Steve Rogers' stealth suit from Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Reddit

Another mockup shows off this new suit complete with all of his gear, including a pair of red and silver wrists gauntlets as he holds his shield in his left hand.

Fans got their first look at Mackie's new suit through blurry set photos, with Mackie boasting a huge smile as he wears his new outfit.

A couple of leaked videos from the Captain America 4 set put this new suit in the spotlight as well, although fans are still waiting to get an official full look at the Avengers' new leader in action.

When Will Captain America New MCU Suit Be Revealed?

Captain America 4 still has a ways to go until production ends, meaning that Marvel is sure to keep any potential leaks a secret pertaining to Anthony Mackie's new star-spangled suit.

It's also unclear if this new suit will be the only one utilized in Mackie's first MCU solo movie, especially considering the response that fans had to the outfit he utilized in the final episode of his solo series on Disney+.

While there are plenty of uncertainties surrounding this movie behind the scenes thanks to the ongoing writers' strike and internal debates about the title, Cap's new suit should serve as an upside in terms of excitement for the film's release.

But with a few videos now out on the internet teasing what's on the way in this fourth Cap outing, it will only be a matter of time until this suit gets its full day in the sun.

Captain America: New World Order will debut in theaters on May 3, 2024.