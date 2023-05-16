Captain America 4: First Look at Anthony Mackie's Stunning New Suit (Set Photo)

Leaked photos from the set of Captain America: New World Order revealed the first look at Anthony Mackie's new Star-Spangled costume.

Given that filming is now underway for Captain America 4, set photos, as usual, have begun to emerge online.

First looks at several notable characters, such as Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns aka the Leader, Harrison Ford as the recast Thunderbolt Ross, and the returning Liv Tyler as Betty Ross have been unveiled.

Moreover, a major death has seemingly been teased after the cast was spotted attending a funeral.

Captain America 4 Set Photos Unveil Anthony Mackie's Costume

Newly-leaked set photos from Captain America 4's production, uncovered by @df_medias, showed a blurry first look at Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson wearing a new Captain America costume.

The actor can be seen wearing a blue suit with a golden Captain America symbol on his chest:

A closer look at Mackie's Sam Wilson can be seen below:

The image was taken during the filming of the MCU sequel in Atlanta, Georgia.

Predicting Why Sam Wilson Has a New Costume

Although the image was blurry (as expected), Anthony Mackie's new costume as Captain America is quite fitting for stealth missions. It is unknown why the character receives a brand-new suit in the movie, but it has been a tradition for MCU heroes to earn one during their big-screen outings.

In fact, Captain America: Winter Soldier showcased two suits for Steve Rogers, and the same could happen with Sam Wilson.

During The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it was the Wakandans who gave Wilson his stunning Captain America suit complete with vibranium-infused wings. While it's possible that his original suit is still present in the movie, this new blue and gold costume could be used for a specific mission.

It was rumored that the Serpent Society, a familiar Captain America foe from the comics, will make their debut in the movie.

That said, there's a chance that Sam Wilson's new costume could've been provided by the Wakandans or other allies of the character and infuse it with venom resistance or additional protection for the Star-Spangled Avenger.

Captain America: New World Order is set to premiere in theaters on May 3, 2024.