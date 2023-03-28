First Look at Hulk Actress’ MCU Return After 15 Years

Liv Tyler first portrayed Betty Ross in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, but the star is now back on set for 2024's Captain America: New World Order.

When the announcement was made, Tyler's return wasn't a complete shock. After all, the movie already features Tim Blake Nelson's return as well—not to mention the recasting of her dad with Harrison Ford now playing General Thunderbolt Ross.

What isn't clear, however, is what her role in Anthony Mackie's big movie will be.

Liv Tyler Returns After Fifteen Years

Marvel

Thanks to new some new Captain America: New World Order set photos from Just Jared, fans have their first look at Liv Tyler's Betty Ross, who was last seen in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

Tyler can be seen in all-black attire, visiting a graveyard.

As for which gravestone she's visiting, there's no way to tell for sure in these photos.

Why Has Betty Ross Come Back?

Could the death of this mysterious person be why Betty Ross once again gets involved?

The first guess as to who might have died would be her father, General Ross. However, upon deeper inspection, that doesn't make all too much sense—Marvel Studios just recast the character with Harrison Ford, who will almost certainly turn into Red Hulk at some point.

Perhaps it's someone off-screen such as Betty’s mother. That would be an organic way of getting Liv Tyler’s character involved with her dad's storyline once again.

What fans likely want the most, however, is for Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner to come face-to-face with her. It feels like such an obvious opportunity that Marvel Studios wouldn't miss, but as it stands now, Hulk is not yet confirmed to appear in the fourth Captain America movie.

Also, if the MCU is going to get Red Hulk, it could be safe to assume that Red She-Hulk isn't too far behind.

Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024.