Days ahead of Captain America 4's theatrical release, and Harrison Ford's MCU debut as President Ross/Red Hulk, Marvel Studios showed how personal the upcoming film will get.

Captain America: Brave New World Spoilers: Key Character Death Revealed

Marvel Studios

A new Captain America: Brave New World trailer spot revealed a certain character's death which is likely to play a key role in the film's events.

In the trailer, President Ross (Harrison Ford) is shown visiting a cemetery, followed by a closeup on a gravestone revealing the name of Karen Lee Ross, the wife of President Ross and the mother of Betty Ross (The Incredible Hulk's Liv Tyler), the latter who is confirmed to return in Captain America 4.

Marvel Studios

In fact, early set photos confirming Liv Tyler's MCU return showed the actress at a cemetery dressed in black.

In the comics, Karen Lee Ross passed away from cancer when Betty was twelve years old. At one point, her memory was utilized by Zero/One to analyze Ross' own memories while he was Red Hulk.

Why Karen Ross' Death Is Important to Captain America 4

While trailers can be deceptive, this new footage suggests Karen Ross recently died or will pass away during the events of Brave New World.

If so, her death may contribute to President Ross' personal storyline, the stress and pressures of his presidency, and his eventual transformation into the Red Hulk (find out why Ford's Hulk is red here).

In addition, Karen Ross' death is likely why Liv Tyler's Betty returns and becomes involved with her father once more, as thus swept up into another Hulk-centric story.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on Friday, February 14.