Captain America: Brave New World's first official trailer introduced fans to the MCU's take on Red Hulk as many wonder who exactly the new villain is.

For the first time on the big screen since The Incredible Hulk’s release in 2008, the MCU will give characters from that film important roles. This includes the first appearances by Liv Tyler’s Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson’s Dr. Samuel Sterns (aka The Leader).

They will join General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in his return after 2021's Black Widow, where he was on the hunt for Scarlett Johansson's heroine after the events of Captain America: Civil War.

Captain America: Brave New World's Red Hulk Explained

Marvel Studios released the first official teaser trailer for 2025's Captain America: Brave New World, including the first look at Marvel Studios' Red Hulk.

The trailer does not show his face, but at the very end, Red Hulk catches Captain America's shield in midair and throws it into the ground. Fans can also hear a roar that sounds eerily similar to the Hulk's roar from past movies.

The character who evolves into the Red Hulk is General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, who will take office as the President of the United States in this upcoming sequel.

Additionally, following the death of original star William Hurt, Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford will now take over the role.

The full trailer for Captain America: Brave New World can be seen below, with Red Hulk appearing in the final seconds at the 1:44 mark:

Red Hulk's Role in Captain America 4

Red Hulk is the form the villainous Thunderbolt Ross takes in Marvel Comics.

On the page, MODOK and the Leader convince him to become the villainous Hulk to help get revenge on Bruce Banner after his exile, which comes before he initiates the World War Hulk event.

The Captain America: Brave New World trailer shows Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley shooting at Ross before Sam Wilson tells him, "Your inner circle has been compromised." Ross is also hoping to get Captain America back in line as a military-endorsed hero for the first time in decades.

The big mystery moving forward is what Ross' motivation to become the Red Hulk is, particularly with this movie giving him his biggest role since overseeing the Sokovia Accords in Civil War.

Hype for the film's release is already buzzing after early reactions to a different privately released trailer from CinemaCon.

This adds to the first look fans got at Red Hulk from a merchandise leak in April, and with this change for Ross, the MCU is in for a major shake-up.

Captain America: Brave New World soars into theaters on February 14, 2025.

