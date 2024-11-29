Marvel Confirms What We All Suspected About Red Hulk's MCU Superpowers

Ahead of Captain America: Brave New World's release in early 2025, one fact about Red Hulk that comics fans may have suspected was officially confirmed.

After being rumored for a long time, Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross becoming the Red Hulk in the upcoming fourth Captain America movie was confirmed with the movie's first trailer in July.

Ford is taking over the role from the late William Hurt, who has appeared as Ross in multiple previous MCU projects including Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

One Red Hulk Power Confirmed for Captain America 4

Marvel Studios

In a description on the Hasbro Captain America: Brave New World Marvel Legends Red Hulk Deluxe Action Figure, it is confirmed that Red Hulk will have the skin radiation powers of the character's comics counterpart.

The description reads that Red Hulk is "a monster of Samuel Sterns’ making," referring to the confirmed villain of Captain America: Brave New World, The Leader played by Tim Blake Nelson.

In addition to that, though, the description also explains that Red Hulk's "skin radiates intense heat, burning everything he touches:"

"A monster of Samuel Sterns’ making, Red Hulk is an incredibly strong and formidable foe. His skin radiates intense heat, burning everything he touches."

Red Hulk's skin radiating heat and burning what he comes in contact with may sound familiar to Marvel comics fans, as that is similar to the gamma ray emission powers Red Hulk's comic counterpart has.

According to the Marvel Wiki, the gamma rays Red Hulk gives off — the rate of which increases as Red Hulk's anger rises — can make him look like he is on fire. Sometimes, this can even lead to him overheating and potentially "explod[ing] in immense levels."

The Wiki adds that the radiation can sometimes burn whatever Red Hulk comes into contact with, and that he can also absorb radiation too.

It is worth noting that the description simply says "intense heat," whereas with comics Red Hulk, it is specifically gamma radiation that he gives off. Perhaps that will be a change for the MCU, or it will be the case, but the description simply does not include this detail.

It will also be interesting to see if Captain America: Brave New World adapts the element of the gamma rays' rate increasing as Red Hulk gets angrier, as that is not specified in the Hasbro description, but would make sense given how the rest of the power is adapted.

Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on February 14, 2025.