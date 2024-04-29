First Look at Anthony Mackie's Falcon Replacement Revealed (Photo)

A first look at Anthony Mackie's Falcon replacement in the MCU came to light via new promotional merchandising for his 2025 solo movie.

After Mackie's Sam Wilson took over the mantle of Captain America from Steve Rogers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres became the MCU's new Falcon.

Torres will be one of a few heroes taking the spotlight in 2025's Captain America: Brave New World, suiting up his wings in Mackie's first solo movie as the Star-Spangled Avenger.

First Look at MCU's Falcon Replacement

An official McDonald's promotional ad for Captain America: Brave New World - as shared by X/Twitter user @UpToTask - gave fans the first look at Danny Ramirez's new take on Falcon.

The image highlighted Ramirez's Joaquin Torres wearing his version of the Falcon suit, which is almost identical to the suit Anthony Mackie wore while he held that mantle.

Torres' look boasts a green and grey color scheme with black and silver wings paired with a black helmet.

This comes after Sam Wilson left the wings with Torres in Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier when they were broken in battle (see Ramirez's thoughts on the moment from April 2021 here).

Ramirez's costume highly resembles his character's counterpart from Marvel Comics, with that costume being completely green and not having any sleeves.

This comes after fans got a first look at Joaquin Torres in action via leaked set photos from 2023, which showed this exact costume on Ramirez as he filmed his material with Anthony Mackie.

How Will Falcon Return to the MCU?

Danny Ramirez is more than prepared to become the MCU's new Falcon, having shown off the physical preparation he put in before suiting up as a superhero in his second Marvel Studios appearance.

He will also continue to build on the relationship he built with Mackie in their Disney+ series, taking on a bigger role on the big screen amidst a cast featuring some of the MCU's most prominent actors.

While plot details are still largely under wraps, Captain America and the Falcon are set for some dangerous new interactions, including a meeting with the MCU's Red Hulk after Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross is powered up.

On top of this new Falcon suit being only one of many new looks in this film (see more about the new Captain America suit), there will be no shortage of action for Ramirez and crew in this epic sequel.

Captain America: Brave New World will soar into theaters on February 14, 2025.

