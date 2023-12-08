Captain America: Brave New World is confirmed to bring several powerful superheroes to the spotlight upon its debut.

First publicly confirmed to be in development at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Captain America 4 will be the first solo film for the Star-Spangled Man since MCU star Chris Evans hung up the shield following his efforts in Avengers: Endgame.

While the sequel is confirmed to bring high-profile antagonists into play with Tim Blake Nelson's Leader and Harrison Ford's recast Thunderbolt Ross, there are more than enough powerful superheroes to handle the next mission.

Every Superhero in Captain America 4

Ahead is a list of every superhero confirmed to be part of the cast of Captain America 4, although more could be confirmed before the sequel hits theaters on February 14, 2025.

Captain America

Anthony Mackie

While Captain America is unsurprisingly the headliner of Brave New World, this solo film will be the first to feature Anthony Mackie after Sam Wilson officially took over the mantle from Steve Rogers in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

This will be Mackie's second live-action appearance in the Multiverse Saga as he learns the responsibilities of being one of the leading Avengers.

Even though plot details for the movie remain under wraps, it has been revealed Mackie will don another brand-new suit as he takes on more of a figurehead-like role in the MCU.

Joaquín Torres

Danny Ramirez

After making his MCU debut in The Falcon and the Winter Solider, Danny Ramirez will reprise his role as Air Force First Lieutenant Joaquín Torres in Captain America 4.

Torres was last seen taking possession of Sam Wilson's damaged Falcon wings in the hit streaming series, with him confirmed to take over Sam's role as the Falcon now that Sam is Captain America.

Ramirez will also get his own new suit now that he's taking on a new superheo moniker, although nothing is set in stone about whether he'll get involved with Super Soldier Serum or gain any new powers.

Isaiah Bradley

Carl Lumbly

First seen on screen in Episode 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Isaiah Bradley will make his theatrical MCU debut in Captain America 4 with Carl Lumbly returning to his role.

Isaiah was last seen visiting a new statue dedicated to his service at the Smithsonian with Sam, honoring his work in the Cold War after becoming one of the earliest Super Soldiers in the United States Army.

While his role in Captain America 4 still isn't exactly clear, he and his grandson Eli are sure to strengthen their relationship with Sam, and Isaiah will likely serve as a source of emotional support for Sam with his new duties as Captain America.

Sabra

Shira Haas

The newest MCU hero coming to the forefront in Captain America 4 is Shira Haas' Sabra, who will also become Marvel Studios' first-ever Israeli superhero.

Unfortunately, Sabra is entangled in some deep controversy due to her ties to the Israeli government and its special operations agency, Mossad, which is an even most-potent issue these days due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Her role in the movie is still a mystery, despite set photos showing Haas on set in costume. But her inclusion alone is sure to give Marvel some challenges in the public eye when the sequel's release gets closer.

Her background as a mutant will also further open the door to new kinds of powers in the MCU, although her specific powers aren't confirmed yet.

Captain America: Brave New World will debut in theaters on February 14, 2025.