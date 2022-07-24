Captain America 4: Marvel Reveals Official Title, Release Date & More

Last year, Marvel Studios began developing Captain America 4 which will star Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson after claiming the title in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. But, it was only recently announced that Julius Onah of The Cloverfield Paradox was tapped to direct the Captain America sequel.

Head writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Malcolm Spellman, is returning to pen the script with fellow series scribe Dalan Musson. Nothing was known about the film at the time it was announced, aside from Wilson carrying on the mantle of Captain America.

However, an official title for the sequel has finally been revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, finally giving fans a lead for the plot.

Captain America 4 Title Officially Announced

It was finally officially announced at Marvel Studios' Panel at San Diego Comic-Con that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson would star in Captain America: New World Order and that it will release in theaters on March 5, 2024.

Developing...