New Captain America 4 Logo Officially Revealed (Photo)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured the full-blown transformation of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson into the MCU's new Captain America. The MCU series chronicled Wilson's struggles to accept the Star-Spangled role, but ultimately, the Avenger took over the mantle and the responsibility of being Captain America.

After months of rumors, San Diego Comic-Con allowed Marvel Studios to confirm that Wilson's next adventure will be in Captain America: New World Order. The fourth Captain America movie is set to be directed by Julius Onah, with a script penned by Malcolm Spellman, who wrote Mackie's Disney+ series.

The exact plot details of the movie are still being kept under wraps, but a new promo has officially unveiled an updated look at its logo.

Captain America 4 Takes the D23 Spotlight

In a new D23 promo for the MCU's Phase 5 & 6, via @MarvelFlix, a brand new logo for Captain America: New World Order was officially revealed.

The new logo features a combination of the design of Captain America's shield and Falcon's wings, thus putting the focus on Anthony Mackie's new Star-Spangled Avenger.

It's worth noting that the logo is pretty much the same as the old one, but the addition of the star and wings design made it stand out even more:

Marvel Studios

For comparison, the old logo that was revealed during last July's San Diego Comic-Con was much simpler, inspired by the one from Captain America: The Winter Soldier:

Marvel Studios

How Captain America 4 Fits in MCU's Phase 5

The new logo offers a fresh take on the Captain America mythos while also placing the spotlight on Anthony Mackie's Marvel hero. At this point, it is expected that Captain America: New World Order will be a big part of the MCU's Phase 5, but it is still unknown how the movie fits in the bigger puzzle.

Given that the Captain America movies are more on the grounded side, it seems that this project will set a new status quo on Earth ahead of the Multiversal conflict that the next two Avengers movies will deal with, similar to what Captain America: Civil War did in the Infinity Saga.

It is also intriguing that New World Order's release is close to Thunderbolts, and it could indicate that the two projects are tied to one another. It's possible that Captain America 4's ending will reveal a massive conflict that prompts the government to tap the Thunderbolts, thus setting up the events of the Florence Pugh-led movie.

Whatever the case, Sam Wilson is still expected to have a big role in Phase 5 and beyond.

Captain America: New World Order is set to premiere in theaters on March 5, 2024.