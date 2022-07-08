Marvel Studios Just Found Its Captain America 4 Director

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with the full-blown transformation of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson into the MCU's new Captain America. The newly crowned Star-Spangled Avenger is expected to be a key player in Phase 4 and beyond, and this was further cemented when reports about Captain America 4 emerged online. The exact plot details of the movie are still being kept under wraps, but it's reasonable to assume. that it will continue the lingering storylines from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Although Mackie played coy about his involvement in the upcoming Captain America installment, the MCU veteran remained hopeful that his next MCU outing will still feature Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes. Meanwhile, Malcolm Spellman, who is the lead scribe of the film, also teased that the idea of "whether or not a Black man should be Captain America" is going to be "part of [Sam’s] ongoing struggle" as he carries the mantle in future installments, such as Captain America 4.

While fans are waiting for an official announcement straight from Marvel Studios, a major production update for the movie has been unveiled.

Cloverfield Paradox Director Tapped to Helm Captain America 4

Julius Onah

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Nigerian-American filmmaker Julius Onah has been tapped to direct Marvel Studios' Captain America 4. Onah is best known for helming 2018's The Cloverfield Paradox.

The upcoming MCU sequel will be the first big-screen outing for Anthony Mackie as the Star-Spangled Avenger, with a script written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier head writer Malcolm Spellman.

Developing...