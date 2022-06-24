Marvel Studios Teases Major Announcements Coming Next Month

Marvel Studios has had a consistent presence at San Diego Comic-Con in recent years, but factors such as the global pandemic derailed the studio's plans to once again showcase a Hall H extravaganza. Despite that, Marvel still found ways to announce significant developments and new projects by showcasing them on 2020's Disney Investor Day and 2021's Disney+ Day, both of which are virtual events.

During the studio's last appearance at SDCC in 2019, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made a splash by showcasing their Phase 4 slate, revealing projects such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The 90-minute panel was infused with notable actors and directors, which included Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Simu Liu, and many more.

Now, after a three-year absence, Marvel is set to make a triumphant return in this year's SDCC.

Marvel Studios Confirms San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Panel

During the worldwide virtual press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio will have a presence at San Diego Comic-Con this year, which will run from Thursday, July 21, to Sunday, July 24. This marks the studio's first appearance at the pop culture event since 2019.

When asked if fans can expect major announcements, Feige said that they should, teasing that they will "talk about the future" of the MCU:

"Yes, you can. Yeah, we'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about. The first time since we were on stage there [since] three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think almost everything we discussed three years ago has now been released. So yes, we're excited to go and talk about the future."

Feige also touched on their strategy when it comes to planning for future projects:

"We always look at five, ten years ahead. And [there's always] changes and twists and turns, but that's usually as far out as we go, and then start to build it."

On Twitter, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special director James Gunn shared his reaction to the news by tweeting "Oh yeah?," seemingly hinting that he and some members of the cast could make an appearance in Hall H.

Update: Collider's Steven Weintraub shared that Marvel's Hall H panel will be on Saturday night. The movie insider also revealed that the studio is "going big" and they will be "just bringing one movie," which could end up being Black Panther: Wakanda Forever:

"Been sitting on #MarvelStudios coming to @Comic_Con for over a month. Panel is Saturday night in Hall H. Heard they were going big and then heard they’re just bringing one movie. If it’s one movie I’ll wager it’s #BlackPantherWakandaForever. Not sure what they actually decided."

What to Expect From Marvel at SDCC

Marvel Studios' presence in Hall H this year means that huge announcements will be made, but what exactly are these updates has yet to be unveiled.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already teased that "people will start to see where this next saga is going," and that within the next few months, audiences will be able to see a "tiny bit more of the roadmap." That said, it's reasonable to assume that some or even all of those teases will happen during Hall H, meaning that fans should tune in to find out what's in the cards for the MCU's next saga.

Aside from major announcements from Marvel at SDCC 2019, the studio also unveiled a splash of updates at D23 Expo in the same year, such as the announcement of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and first looks at the Eternals cast in costumes. Given that the 2022 D23 convention is also expected to feature Marvel Studios, it's possible that Marvel will not unveil every piece of the MCU puzzle, but they could still bring out the big guns.

From the potential debut of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's teaser trailer to first looks at Secret Invasion, there are many options for Marvel to bring the house down. Official casting announcements for the MCU's Fantastic Four movie could also be revealed, while a special look at She-Hulk might also be released.

Based on the trend of past Hall H panels from the studio, it seems plausible that Marvel will showcase their announcements at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, July 23. If it goes according to plan, then this could mean that another 90-minute panel, similar to its SDCC 2019 presentation, could be on the cards as well.

All in all, the MCU has a bright future, and it's only a matter of time before fans will get to find out how everything is connected.