New Poster Teases Marvel Studios Announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Before the pandemic, it had been a tradition for Marvel Studios to make major announcements during San Diego Comic-Con. The pop culture event paved the way for iconic Marvel moments, such as Tom Hiddleston's Loki crashing the party, the star-studded cast of Avengers: Age of Ultron making an incredible entrance, and the introduction of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.

The last time Marvel Studios made the crowd roar was during SDCC 2019 when announcements about Phase 4 projects, such as WandaVision, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, and Thor: Love and Thunder happened.

Now, as things are slowly coming back to normal, it seems that Marvel will make a grand return to the popular event.

Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

SDCC Blog unearthed evidence that Marvel Studios could be making some type of announcements at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

The outlet shared that an official banner featuring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was spotted around the Gaslamp and San Diego.

SDCC

The banner showcases the official poster of She-Hulk, with the iconic SDCC logo at the bottom.

SDCC

The outlet noted that, in the past, Marvel Studios was the one who sponsored such banners, promoting the likes of Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man, and Avengers: Endgame.

A previous rumor from One Take News stated that Marvel would not have a proper panel at the event, suggesting that the studio wouldn't share new announcements at Comic-Con in order to focus on the D23 Expo event on September 10.

Will the MCU Have Major Announcements at SDCC?

In 2018, Marvel Studios was in a similar situation at San Diego Comic-Con when the studio didn't have a panel at Hall H.

Still, the Hollywood giant was present during the event by celebrating the MCU's 10th anniversary with merchandise and a panel. It was the lead-up to the highly-anticipated arrival of Avengers: Endgame, so it made sense that Marvel Studios didn't fully unveil what's in store for its future.

However, it is in a different situation now since the MCU is in the midst of Phase 4 with nearly a dozen MCU project set to release within the next year. The rumor that Marvel Studios is saving its announcements to focus on D23 instead of SDCC is a plausible reason, but the presence of the banner could hint that a She-Hulk-sized treat for attendees will still happen.

It's possible that Marvel will showcase the debut episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law during the event, thus allowing fans to share their spoiler-free reactions afterward. A potential question and answer portion with some of the cast and crew could also make it a complete fan experience. Another possible activity that Marvel Studios might offer at SDCC could be a plethora of pop-up activities to celebrate all things MCU.

All in all, She-Hulk's potential screening could serve as a major treat for attendees clamoring for Marvel content.

San Diego Comic-Con will begin on July 21 and ends on July 24.