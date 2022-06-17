Tom Hardy's Venom 3 Photo | Wonder Man Disney+ Show | Captain Marvel 2 Reshoots | Amber Heard Recast | Chris Evans on MCU Return | Aquaman 2 Boycott | Ms. Marvel Season 2 | New Thor 4 Footage | Joker 2 Announcement | Morbius Flops (Again) | Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 |

New Poster Teases Marvel Studios Announcements at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Marvel Studios logo, Avengers

Before the pandemic, it had been a tradition for Marvel Studios to make major announcements during San Diego Comic-Con. The pop culture event paved the way for iconic Marvel moments, such as Tom Hiddleston's Loki crashing the party, the star-studded cast of Avengers: Age of Ultron making an incredible entrance, and the introduction of Paul Rudd's Ant-Man.  

The last time Marvel Studios made the crowd roar was during SDCC 2019 when announcements about Phase 4 projects, such as WandaVision, Eternals, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings, and Thor: Love and Thunder happened.  

Now, as things are slowly coming back to normal, it seems that Marvel will make a grand return to the popular event. 

Marvel Studios at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

SDCC Blog unearthed evidence that Marvel Studios could be making some type of announcements at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. 

The outlet shared that an official banner featuring She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was spotted around the Gaslamp and San Diego.

SDCC banner
SDCC

The banner showcases the official poster of She-Hulk, with the iconic SDCC logo at the bottom. 

She-Hulk SDCC
SDCC

The outlet noted that, in the past, Marvel Studios was the one who sponsored such banners, promoting the likes of Thor: The Dark World, Ant-Man, and Avengers: Endgame. 

A previous rumor from One Take News stated that Marvel would not have a proper panel at the event, suggesting that the studio wouldn't share new announcements at Comic-Con in order to focus on the D23 Expo event on September 10

Will the MCU Have Major Announcements at SDCC?

In 2018, Marvel Studios was in a similar situation at San Diego Comic-Con when the studio didn't have a panel at Hall H.

Still, the Hollywood giant was present during the event by celebrating the MCU's 10th anniversary with merchandise and a panel. It was the lead-up to the highly-anticipated arrival of Avengers: Endgame, so it made sense that Marvel Studios didn't fully unveil what's in store for its future. 

However, it is in a different situation now since the MCU is in the midst of Phase 4 with nearly a dozen MCU project set to release within the next year. The rumor that Marvel Studios is saving its announcements to focus on D23 instead of SDCC is a plausible reason, but the presence of the banner could hint that a She-Hulk-sized treat for attendees will still happen. 

It's possible that Marvel will showcase the debut episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law during the event, thus allowing fans to share their spoiler-free reactions afterward. A potential question and answer portion with some of the cast and crew could also make it a complete fan experience. Another possible activity that Marvel Studios might offer at SDCC could be a plethora of pop-up activities to celebrate all things MCU. 

All in all, She-Hulk's potential screening could serve as a major treat for attendees clamoring for Marvel content. 

San Diego Comic-Con will begin on July 21 and ends on July 24. 

LATEST NEWS

Marvel Fathers Day MCU Marvel Celebrates 10 MCU Dads on Father's Day, Including Thanos
Moon Knight deleted scene Oscar Isaac Oscar Isaac Regretful Over Moon Knight Deleted Scene
Spider-Man Disney Plus Tobey Andrew Marvel Disney+ Adds Tobey & Andrew Spider-Man Movies Into Special Category
Kevin Feige, Disney Plus Shows, Marvel Marvel Boss Doesn’t Approve of Popular Way to Watch Disney+ Shows
Cad Bane Bad Batch Star Wars Star Wars: The Bad Batch Reveals New LEGO Cad Bane Set