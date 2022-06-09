Disney Reveals When Marvel Studios' Next Big Announcement Event Will Be

Since Phase 4 of the MCU began in January 2021, Marvel Studios has seen quite a resurgence in popularity with the release of a dozen new projects in theaters and on Disney+. This is only set to continue for the rest of this year with at least three new streaming projects and two more big-screen movies from Marvel Studios under the Disney umbrella.

Even with so much confirmed for this year, Marvel fans always look to the future, considering how many times Marvel Studios has offered a smattering of new information via live fan events.

Sometimes, this has come from seemingly random events like the one in 2014 in which Marvel shared all of its plans for the upcoming Phase 3 movies. Other times, Marvel has taken the more predictable route at events like San Diego Comic-Con and D23, which were both used in 2019 to tease everything on the way from WandaVision to Blade.

Unfortunately, due to the global pandemic, it's been three long years since Marvel had the opportunity to share what it has in store with fans who are always dying to learn more about the future.

Thankfully, that's about to change quite soon, as Disney and Marvel officially put their next live fan event on the books for this year.

Marvel's Next Live Panel Revealed

The official D23 website shared that Marvel Studios' next onstage event will come on Saturday, September 10 at the 2022 D23 convention in Anaheim, California. This will take place at 10:00 am PST, featuring a number of filmmakers and celebrities alongside a few "surprise guests" who will share new announcements while sharing "exclusive footage" to those in attendance:

"Filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests will join representatives from Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm, among others, onstage in Hall D23 at 10 a.m. to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what else is in the works."

Marvel Ready to Share New Plans?

Marvel Studios hasn't held a panel like this in front of a live audience since August 2019, which came about a month after Spider-Man: Far From Home completed the Infinity Saga. Although the studio has seen immense success since restarting the MCU in early 2021, a gathering like this has been long overdue, especially considering how much is still in store for 2022 and beyond.

This panel at D23 2022 will come directly in the middle of the Disney+ run for She-Hulk, likely leaving only a couple of new releases left to premiere before the year comes to an end. Although What If...? Season 2 still doesn't have a release date, both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special are both working towards their own releases, and this event could confirm even more on the way.

The panel will also come one day after Disney+ Day, which Marvel will likely use to tease more streaming-specific news about what's coming in the MCU over the next couple of years. This panel could focus on more theatrical-oriented announcements, or even share how the movies and Disney+ shows will work alongside each other, and Marvel has plenty of options regarding what it can reveal from that angle.

This could include updates on a release timeframe for Blade, a tease for the director or cast of the upcoming Fantastic Four, or maybe even a nugget of information for Deadpool 3 or other mutant-related projects. No matter what Marvel decides to announce at D23, it will certainly be a moment fans have circled on their calendars.

Marvel Studios' D23 panel will begin at 10:00 a.m. PST on Saturday, September 10.