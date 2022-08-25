Marvel's Disney D23 Showcase Announces Livestream Event Schedule

Marvel Studios' panel at San Diego Comic-Con was truly one for the books, but Hall H was only the beginning. Marvel is expected to deliver another round of announcements at September's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, and hopefully reveal a bit more about those empty Phase 6 release slots, Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty, the Fantastic Four reboot, and more!

But in addition to the future of the MCU, D23 is set to host a number of other Marvel panels as well, including a Disney & Marvel game showcase, a presentation celebrating 60 years of the Amazing Spider-Man, and an opportunity to both hear and learn about the music made for MCU shows and films.

However, much like Star Wars Celebration and San Diego Comic-Con, not all panels are available to watch from home. As to which panels those will be, Marvel fans now have an idea of what to expect.

What Marvel D23 Panels Will Be Livestreamed?

Now that D23 has shared additional information about its upcoming slate of Marvel-related panels, MCU fans now know the D23 Expo festivities that will be live-streamed and those that will be exclusive to attendees.

The following is the list of panels at part of Marvel's showcase that WILL be live-streamed:

Friday, September 9

10:30 a.m. – Disney Legends Awards Ceremony

Disney100 kicks off at D23 Expo with an epic presentation that includes the Disney Legends Awards Ceremony, featuring Disney CEO Bob Chapek. The event will once again honor those visionaries and artists who have made significant contributions to the Disney legacy. This year’s honorees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Patrick Dempsey, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Idina Menzel, Ellen Pompeo, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

1 p.m. – Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE

Tune in to the Disney & Marvel GAMES SHOWCASE for announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios.

2:30 p.m. – Disney For Scores Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music

Celebrate the powerful music of Marvel storytelling when Variety’s Jon Burlingame hosts Disney For ScoresPodcast Live. Jon will bring the format of the popular Disney For Scores Podcast to life as he interviews composers of some of your favorite Marvel series and films. Listen in as they fill us in on the secrets of creating the amazing music that helps build the Marvel Universe!

Saturday, September 10

2 p.m. – MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man

Celebrate 60 spectacular, sensational, web-slinging years of Spider-Man! From his humble debut in 1962’s Amazing Fantasy #15, he wall-crawled his way to international super-stardom. Now, join Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski as they team up to trace the comics history of the web-head across six decades—and BEYOND! Tantalizing trivia about the webbed wonder will be shared in this can’t-miss panel, so be sure to swing by!

Sunday, September 11

10:30 a.m. – A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products

Join Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro for a look at Disney’s boundless future. With announcements and updates on the magic happening around the world in parks, on the high seas, at home, and beyond, attendees will get a behind-the-scenes look at the big dreams of Disney Imagineers. Every Disney fan will want to be a part of this special presentation full of exciting news and surprises.

The following is the list of Marvel-related panels that will NOT be live-streamed:

Friday, September 9

2:30 p.m. - Marvel DRAW Live!

J oin Brian Crosby, Marvel’s Director of Themed Entertainment, for a real-time, step-by-step tutorial session on how to draw some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes and villains!

Saturday, September 10

10 a.m. - Hall D23 Presentation

As previously announced, filmmakers, celebrity talent, and surprise guests from Marvel Studios will join Lucasfilm and others onstage in Hall D23 to showcase theatrical and Disney+ titles. Going behind the scenes of these studios’ highly anticipated films, specials, and series, attendees will see exclusive footage and be among the first to learn what’s in the works.

1:30 p.m. - Marvel DRAW Live!

Join Brian Crosby, Marvel’s Director of Themed Entertainment, for a real-time, step-by-step tutorial session on how to draw some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes and villains!

5:30 p.m. - Signings with Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Editor Nick Lowe

Swing by Talent Central to meet Marvel’s Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Executive Spider-Editor Nick Lowe for a signing opportunity!

No Hall D23 Live-Stream?

For most Marvel fans, the most-anticipated and news-worthy panel at D23 is the Hall D23 Presentation.

Much like Hall H, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is expected to take the stage to offer new looks at upcoming projects, make cast announcements, and likely fill in those Phase 5 and 6 blanks.

The fact that this panel won't be live-streamed is unfortunate for those who can't be in attendance, but it's not surprising as this is the norm. Instead, fans who aren't in the room will have to glean what they can from news articles and social media reports.

However, it is good to know that audiences everywhere will get to see Black Panther's Chadwick Boseman be honored as a Disney Legend during the Disney Legend Awards Ceremony, especially with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's November 11 release just around the corner.

Spidey fans will also appreciate the fact that Marvel Comics: Celebrating 60 Years of the Amazing Spider-Man will be available to watch from home, and Podcast Live Celebrates Marvel Music is sure to be fascinating given the MCU's ever-expanding and distinctive library of music.

Finally, the Disney Parks panel titled A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products could well have some fascinating new Marvel experiences in the works, especially given the MCU's growing presence at the Disneyland Resort, Disney Parks around the world, and aboard the Disney Cruise Line.

The D23 Expo kicks off on September 9 and concludes on September 11.