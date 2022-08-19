Chadwick Boseman Joins Disney Hall of Fame With Legends Honor

Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away in August 2020 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. At the age of 43, the tragic passing of the actor shocked many. As a veteran in the industry, Boseman played several iconic roles through the years, such as singer James Brown and baseball legend Jackie Robinson, but his popularity reached greater heights when he portrayed the MCU's Black Panther.

After being introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, Boseman led the way as the titular hero in 2018's Black Panther, and the film went on to become a global phenomenon after positive reviews from fans and critics combined with a stellar box office haul. Boseman's portrayal of the Wakandan King also helped in inspiring the Black community, with him paving the way to normalize African heritage.

Now, Disney revealed a special recognition for the Marvel actor to honor his contributions to the company.

Chadwick Boseman Receives an Important Honor

Disney officially revealed the recipients of this year's Disney Legends Awards, a list featuring several notable candidates including the late Chadwick Boseman.

The Black Panther actor is joined by a stellar list of stars, namely Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Rob't Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, and many more:

"This year’s honorees include Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Chadwick Boseman, Rob’t Coltrin, Patrick Dempsey, Robert Price “Bob” Foster, Jonathan Groff, Don Hahn, Josh Gad, Doris Hardoon, Idina Menzel, Chris Montan, Ellen Pompeo, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Emmy® Award winner Tamron Hall will host, bringing her signature warmth and humor to the fan-favorite ceremony."

The Disney Legends Award is given to an individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the Disney Legacy. Past Marvel honorees include Stan Lee, Robert Downey Jr., Jack Kirby, and Jon Favreau.

The Disney Legends Awards ceremony will take place on Friday, September 9, at 10:30 a.m. PST in Hall D23 inside the Anaheim Convention Center.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared this official statement following the reveal:

“For nearly a century, Disney has been entertaining and inspiring people around the world. I can’t wait to give fans a first look at what we have in store for our hundredth anniversary, and how we’re using this occasion to celebrate all the fans and families who have welcomed Disney into their lives.”

Alongside the announcement, Disney shared the following tribute to Boseman, describing him as someone who was "fueled by purpose:"

"Chadwick Boseman was fueled by purpose and sought to fulfill that through writing, directing, acting, and activism. His breakout performance came playing Jackie Robinson in 42, followed by his next role as James Brown in Get On Up. He then starred in the title role of Marshall, which followed a young Thurgood Marshall. Boseman joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the African Super Hero Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War before bringing the character to the forefront of his own solo film, Black Panther, which received critical acclaim, broke global box office records, and had a social and cultural impact felt globally. The film received seven Academy Award® nominations, including Marvel’s first-ever Best Picture nomination. Boseman won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture and the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture alongside the film’s ensemble. In 2019, Boseman starred in 21 Bridges. In 2020, he appeared in Da 5 Bloods, directed by Academy Award winner Spike Lee. In Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, his captivating performance as “Levee” garnered an Academy Award nomination, and he won the NAACP Image Award and the Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards, among numerous others. On television, he most recently received an Emmy nomination for his work in the Disney+ animated series What If...?"

Disney's Powerful Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

It's fitting that Disney is giving such a high honor to the late Chadwick Boseman, especially after the actor's impactful contributions not just to the House of Mouse but to the global community as well.

In the past two years, there has been no shortage of tributes to Boseman. Marvel Studios led the way in honoring Boseman by not recasting T'Challa for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever while also showcasing video tributes from his MCU co-stars. Becoming part of Disney's Hall of Fame is an incredible achievement, and this milestone joins a long list of emotional and powerful tributes to the actor.

This award should also continue to give inspiration to those individuals who are looking up to Boseman, with it serving as a beacon to do better and be a hero in their own right every single day. On top of the fact that Boseman's legacy is still being felt in the Black community, this award cements his lasting impact, affecting countless lives in the process.