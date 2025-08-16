Miss Governor Season 2 Is Getting Manifested by Netflix Series Star Jade Novah Following Part 2 Debut

Tyler Perry's new sitcom on Netflix, Miss Governor, has yet to be renewed for a Season 2, but series star Jade Novah is already going all out to campaign for its renewal. The 16-episode comedy series revolves around the story of Antoinette Dunkerson, the state's first Black lieutenant governor who is still adjusting with the complex political climate, with her trying to navigate a dismissive governor, public scrutiny, and personal drama.

Outside of the hilarious political drama, Miss Governor is not the original title of the series. In May 2025, Part 1 of the series was released on Netflix as She the People, but many have speculated that it was changed to Miss Governor following an ongoing lawsuit. Blevity reported that Netflix, Tyler Vision LLC, Terri J. Vaughn, and 25 unnamed defendants were being sued for trademark infringement. The lawsuit was filed by Aimee Allison, the founder of She the People - a political action group established in 2018 mainly focused on helping Black women pursue political careers.

According to the complaint (via the same report from Blevity), representatives of Ms. Allison divulged the fact that the "series echoes many of the same themes regarding Black women's experiences in politics:"

"The Series echoes many of the same themes regarding Black women’s experiences in politics that Ms. Allison addresses through her activism under the SHE THE PEOPLE mark, albeit in a slightly different format."

Despite the controversy surrounding Miss Governor, cast member Jade Novah is still hopeful that Season 2 will be released based on a new comment on Instagram.

In a recent comment from her Instagram post, Miss Governor star Jade Novah is openly manifesting a Season 2 renewal for the sitcom, responding to a fan with optimism for the show's return:

@9melly_mel13: "hoping for Season 2" @jadenovah: "sameee"

Novah, who plays Shamika Latavia Latoya Farrah Dunkerson (Antoinette’s cousin and campaign assistant), may have also indirectly confirmed that the series has not yet been renewed for a Season 2.

While some have theorized that the lawsuit may have dampened the chances of a renewal which led to the title change, others have speculated that the series' lower viewership performance for Part 1 contributed to Miss Governor being at risk for cancellation.

When Part 1 released on May 22, it was in the Netflix U.S. Top 10 TV Shows for 11 days, which is decent but not exactly great. The series started strong by taking the third spot a day after its premiere, which then followed by three straight days in the second spot (May 24-26).

However, Miss Governor dropped to number 4 in its remaining days in the Top 10, suggesting that fan interest might have declined.

Here is an overview of Miss Governor's Part 1 performance in the Top US Shows list from May 23-30:

May 23: #3

May 24: #2

May 25: #2

May 26: #2

May 27: #4

May 28: #4

May 29: #4

May 30: #4

Miss Governor Part 2 was released on Netflix on August 14, 2025. As of writing, Part 2 has yet to even enter the Netflix U.S. TV Show Top 10, which doesn't bode well for its chances of seeing a Season 2 renewal.

Created by Tyler Perry (who directed and wrote notable hits like STRAW & Madea Destination Wedding), Miss Governor has a talented roster of cast members which includes the likes of Terri J. Vaughn, Jade Novah, Jo Marie Payton, Drew Olivia Tillman, Tré Boyd, and Dyon Brook. All 16 episodes of the comedy series are streaming on Netflix.

Why Miss Governor's Season 2 Renewal Should Happen

Netflix

Given the lawsuit filed against the series combined with the poor viewership for Part 2, the chances of seeing a Season 2 might be slim, but the story (so far) has been interesting enough that it deserves a continuation (may it be a limited amount of episodes or a full-fledged sophomore run).

Miss Governor Part 2 ended with a wild cliffhanger by revealing that Antoinette is poised to take over the governorship for Mississippi, which came after a calculated series of attacks by the allies of then Governor Harper (who suffered a heart attack at the end of Part 1)

While Antoinette was ready to take on her new role, news broke that Governor Harper was discharged and he seemed primed to return to the position he never lost in the first place. The question in everyone's minds after seeing the jaw-dropping ending is whether or not Antoinette will pursue her governorship or give way to Governor Harper to continue his term.

In an interview with TUDUM, Miss Governor creator Tyler Perry is tighlipped about Antoinette's future in the series, telling fans, "All I can tell you is that she's going to do what she thinks is best to make sure that she is in the best place."

While the lawsuit is definitely a major hiccup for Miss Governor, there is strong enough reason for Tyler Perry's sitcom to continue, considering that it tackles relevant themes like systematic racism and the complexities of the political landscape seen through the eyes of an underdog like Antoinette.

Read more about the real-life influences of Tyler Perry's much-talked-about 2025 Netflix movie, STRAW.