Straw Movie's True Story Influences Get Addressed by Tyler Perry

Writer-director Tyler Perry addressed the real-life influences of his new Netflix movie, Straw. The 2025 drama follows the story of a single mother, Janiyah Wilkinson (Taraji P. Henson), who finds herself on the wrong side of the law after doing something desperate for her sick daughter.

Straw is part of Tyler Perry's roster of movies under his first-look deal with Netflix that began in 2023 and includes the likes of Mea Culpa, The Six Triple Eight, and Duplicity. Straw, which premiered on Netflix on June 6, 2025, is headlined by an incredible cast led by Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, Glynn Turman, Sinbad, and Rockmond Dunbar.

Is Straw Based on a True Story? Tyler Perry Connects His Own Life and 'People on This Planet' to Movie

Netflix

Taking place over a single day, Straw's protagonist, Janiyah, endured a series of unfortunate events that pushed her to the limit. After getting fired from her job and failing to get the money that her daughter needed for lunch, Janiyah's bad luck continued after she was framed by her boss for a robbery she didn't even commit.

Making matters worse, she was forced to rob a bank after they prevented her from cashing in her check that was supposed to give her a fresh start.

Some fans highly praised Straw as Tyler Perry's most impactful movie yet, mainly due to its relatable storyline and its appeal to average individuals who are struggling to make ends meet.

While it is not based on a real story, Tyler Perry, who served as the writer, producer, and director of Straw, shared with Extra TV how his new Netflix movie is reflected by real-life situations that are experienced by people who are often "not being acknowledged [and] not being represented:"

"'Straw' is... there are a couple of lines in the movie that sum it all up: one is, 'You don't know how expensive it is to be poor,' and the other is, 'Nobody sees us.' So, this is about a group of people, who are on the margins, who are not being seen not being acknowledged, not being represented, and find themselves in all of these crazy situations just to survive and what happens when all of that buildup, you hit the final straw and there's a powder keg."

Perry continued, saying that his real-life feelings inspired Straw's script because he was "just dealing with so much stuff" while developing the story:

"And from my own life, when I was writing it, I was just dealing with so much stuff. I just wanted to get it all on paper so that's why Janiyah deals with so much stuff. And the way it all unfolds, there are many people who are dealing with this on this planet."

Straw's filmmaker also offered high praise for Taraji P. Henson's performance in the movie:

Extra TV: "How excited are you to bring it to the world?" Perry: "I can't wait. I love anytime I get a chance to work with Taraji [P. Henson] and and have her paint all these different colors on the canvas and screen and that's what she did. So I can't wait for people to see Straw. The twists and the turns and that hook at the end... they're not ready for. But it was very important to me that we honored the story, that we told it the way that I felt like Janiyah and the other characters would want it to be told, and they all did a great job."

In a separate interview with Decider, Straw lead star Taraji P. Henson acknowledged the oppression surrounding the Black community and the only way to heal the trauma is to "deal with it:"

"You know, the only way you heal trauma is to deal with it, and talk about it. I hear a lot of people giving [Perry] flack, 'It’s more Black trauma!' Well, we have a lot of it. The only way to heal is to talk about it. That’s our problem in the Black community. We want to ignore, pretend like things didn’t happen, but it’s the only way you heal. You don’t get over it. You go through it."

Straw managed to showcase said oppression through the raw lens of a Black mother who is just trying to make ends meet and provide for her daughter. It all went out of hand after going through, perhaps, the worst day of her life.

Speaking with TUDUM, Henson explained Janiyah's actions during the movie, noting that it is "how humans operate in that heightened state of panic and anxiety and pressure:"

"Everything that can go wrong, goes wrong in this one day. It’s about how humans operate in that heightened state of panic and anxiety and pressure. When the pot is boiling and it finally explodes, what happens? What does that look like, and how does it affect the people around you?"

Perry chimed in by saying that Straw "represents three different types of Black women, who are all the same Black woman" whom viewers can all empathize with each other:

"The movie represents three different types of Black women, who are all the same Black woman, who are all different walks of life, different stages of success, but can all empathize with each other."

Perry is referring to the three major characters in Straw: Janiyah Wilkinson, the bank manager Nicole Parker (Sherri Shepherd), and Detective Raymond (Teyana Taylor).

Janiyah is seen as a single mother who is suffering from a mental health decline due to overwhelming responsibilities, while Nicole and Detective Raymond work hand-in-hand to ensure Janiyah's safety while also preventing her from making another wrong move that would lead to her death.

Teyana Taylor also spoke with TODAY to share how Straw is all about "sisterhood" and how it makes an impact in displaying how "Black women [shows] up for Black women:"

"This movie shows sisterhood. It also goes to show that you never know what people are going through, no matter what hat you wear, what outfit you wear, where you are in life. We're all mothers and we're all Black women, and we already know that Black women are the least protected. So I think this movie displayed Black women showing up for Black women, which was dope."

Taylor also mentioned Straw does a good job of bringing "more awareness for people" to see how single mothers and those struggling women from the Black community are being treated:

"There are people who feel like, 'Wow, they're displaying what women go through.' If anything, it brings more empathy and more compassion. think it brings more awareness for people to open up their eyes and see that this is how we're being treated."

Although not based on a real-life story, Straw is still sprinkled with real-life influences. What Janiyah has gone through in the movie can happen in real life if one individual gets pushed to the point of no return after succumbing to an overwhelming amount of bad luck.

How Tyler Perry's 'Straw' Delivers An Impactful & Relatable Story

Netflix

Tyler Perry is undoubtedly a champion for the Black community and powerful performances from its cast anchor Straw's solid, relatable story. It sends a strong and impactful message that should make viewers take a step back and reflect on how people you encounter daily are fighting different battles.

Despite being caught in a hostage situation, some aspects of Straw managed to showcase Janiyah as someone who was only propelled into her unfortunate situation.

While Janiyah had her flaws, the movie did its job of humanizing her, which ensured that she received a genuine community of support to prevent her from further downward spiral. By doing this, Straw delivered a message to the viewers that a support system is crucial to any parent, considering that there is a significant amount of change that he or she will go through that might be overwhelming.

All in all, Straw is a timely movie that provides an honest overview of how one bad day can push a struggling mother to the edge. The lesson here is that there is a way to prevent dire consequences from happening, which is to be present whenever loved ones need a helping hand.

Read more about Tyler Perry's other incredible Netflix film, The Six Triple Eight, which chronicled the true story of the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of color (aka the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion) during World War II.