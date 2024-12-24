The Six Triple Eight banners an extensive lineup of Black actors headlined by Ebony Obsidian, Kerry Washington, and Oprah Winfrey.

Directed and written by seasoned actor Tyler Perry, The Six Triple Eight chronicles the true story of the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of color (aka the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion) stationed overseas during World War II.

The Six Triple Eight premiered on Netflix on December 20. It was also released in select cinemas on December 6.

The Six Triple Eight Cast & Real Life Counterparts

Kerry Washington - Major Charity Adams

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington brings Major Charity Adams to life in The Six Triple Eight.

Charity serves as the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion in both the movie and real life.

She reminds her battalion that their group has the most to prove because most of their peers in the army wanted them to fail, including General Halt.

Major Charity Adams made history as the first African-American woman to be a Women's Army Auxiliary Corps officer. Adams' outstanding efforts in the military helped pave the way for African-American women to join the army.

In 2023, Adams made history once again after Fort Lee, Virginia was renamed after her as Fort Gregg-Adams in honor of her and Lieutenant General Arthur Gregg.

Washington headlined the cast of UnPrisoned Season 2 on Hulu. The actress is also known for her roles in Scandal, Django Unchained, and The Prophecy.

Ebony Obsidian - Lena Derricott Bell King

Ebony Obsidian

Ebony Obsidian joins the cast of The Six Triple Eight as Lena Derricott Bell King.

After being heartbroken over the death of her boyfriend who was part of the military, Lena decides to join the army to serve her country, ultimately landing her a spot on the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

While she struggled with her training at first, Lena proved her value to the team by becoming part of the team that boosted the morale of the soldiers by successfully sorting out 17 million pieces of mail, essentially reopening lines of communication.

The real Lena Derricott Bell King appeared in the Netflix movie before the credits roll where she shared more information about her personal life and her experience working for the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Aside from her time with the battalion, she also served as a nurse and as a fuel officer at Douglas Army Airfield in Arizona. She ended up marrying a fellow service member, Hugh T. Bell, during her time in service.

Lena became a notable figure in honoring The Six Triple Eight's legacy during her latter years in life. She died peacefully early this year on January 18, 2024, at the age of 100.

Obsidian is one of the headliners of the cast of Sistas Season 8. The actress can also be seen in If Beale Street Could Talk, Hunters, and Wu-Tang: An American Saga.

Read more about Lena Derrricott Bell King's true story and what differences the Netflix movie made.

Sam Waterston - Franklin Roosevelt

Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston plays President Franklin Roosevelt in The Six Triple Eight.

In the film, President Roosevelt pointed out the problem with the mail delivery in the military to General Halt, noting that successfully bringing these letters to the soldiers would boost their morale and pave the way to turn the tide during the war.

President Roosevelt was the 32nd President of the United States. He was known for being the longest-serving U.S. President and the only one to have served four terms, with the last two focusing on his efforts to oversee America's involvement in World War II.

Waterston's most recognizable role is playing District Attorney Jack McCoy in Law and Order from Season 5 to Season 23.

The actor's other notable credits include The Killing Fields and The Great Gatsby.

Susan Sarandon - Eleanor Roosevelt

Susan Sarandon

Susan Sarandon portrays Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of President Franklin Roosevelt and the former First Lady during much of World War II.

Eleanor is instrumental in convincing her husband about the importance of improving the mail delivery system to boost the soldiers' morale during the war.

Eleanor has been a known advocate for the Black community. As an influential figure, she lobbied for wage equity for women in the workforce and convinced her husband to create a Committee on Fair Employment Practices to ban discrimination based on race and ethnicity.

After her husband died in 1945, Eleanor continued to be a driving force in the political landscape, joining the NAACP Board of Directors and the Congress on Racial Equality Board.

Sarandon is one of the main actors in DC's Blue Beetle movie. The veteran actress also has credits in Dead Man Walking, Thelma & Louise, and Stepmom.

Oprah Winfrey - Mary McLeod Bethune

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey makes an appearance as Mary McLeod Bethune, a known civil rights activist and a longtime friend of Eleanor Roosevelt.

Mary McLeod Bethune is among the ones who pointed out that the families of the soldiers had been wondering why they hadn't received any mail, and her statement is what pushed President Franklin Roosevelt to urge the military to deliver the letters as soon as possible.

Bethune was the first Black woman to run a federal agency, with her being responsible for briefing the president on issues that matter to Black Americans.

She is the head of the National Council of Negro Women. She also received a statue that was unveiled on July 10, 1974, and it made history as the first monument to honor an African American and woman in a public park in Washington, D.C.

Winfrey is a talk show host and actress who previously appeared in A Wrinkle in Time, Greenleaf, and 30 Rock.

Milauna Jackson - Captain Abbie Noel Campbell

Milauna Jackson

Milauna Jackson stars as Captain Abbie Noel Campbell, Major Charity Adams' executive officer, and the second-in-command to the 6888th Battalion.

As one of the leading figures of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, she provided solid support to women of color while also enforcing the needed strictness to get them in line in dire situations.

Campbell served in the army for 27 years before retiring in 1980.

Jackson is best known for her roles in How to Get Away with Murder, Animal Kingdom, and A Jazzman's Blues.

Dean Norris - General Halt

Dean Norris

General Halt (played by Dean Norris) isn't based on a real-life person. Instead, he is present in the movie to become the antagonistic force who made life difficult for the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

He is the one who gave the mission to sort out 17 million pieces of mail in just six months.

Norris recently joined the cast of Ghosts Season 4 where he played Sam's father. The actor also has credits in Breaking Bad, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Total Recall.

Kylie Jefferson - Bernice Baker

Kylie Jefferson

Kylie Jefferson portrays Bernice Baker, a member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion who becomes a close friend of Lena Derricott during her time with the army.

She stood by Lena's side after Johnie Mae tried to bully her during their early days of enlistment.

Jefferson's other major credit includes playing Neveah Stroyer in Tiny Pretty Things.

Shanice Shantay - Johnnie Mae

Shanice Shantay

Johnnie Mae is another fictional character who is part of the long line of women who joined the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The character is played on-screen by Shanice Shantay.

While she admits that she is angry with her country, Johnnie Mae decides to join the army to find a better opportunity instead of working on a farm back home.

She first makes life difficult for Lena Derricott, but the two make amends after she is the one who finds Abram's blood-stained letter which she ends up giving to her.

Shantay has credits in The Last O.G., Perfect Harmony, and Sunny Day.

Sarah Jeffery - Dolores Washington

Sarah Jeffery

Sarah Jeffery stars as Dolores Washington, a woman who has a passion for history and is a notable member of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion in the movie.

She joined the army alongside her cousin since they both wanted to make a difference in the world. Dolores is another fictional member of the 6888th Battalion in the movie meant to represent the strong women who took part in it during World War II.

Jeffery's notable credits include Rogue, Shades of Blue, and The X Files.

Pepi Sonuga - Elaine White

Pepi Sonuga

Pepi Sonuga stars as Elaine White, Dolores' cousin who joined the army and showed compassion for her comrades in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Similar to Dolores, Johnnie Mae, and Bernice, Elaine is not based on a real-life person.

Sonuga previously appeared in Walker, 9-1-1, and Queens.

Sarah Helbringer - Mary Kathryn

Sarah Helbringer

Sarah Helbringer appears in the early moments of the movie as Mary Kathryn, Lena's bully who hates women of color.

Helbringer can be seen in Seduced to Slay, Crown Prince of Christmas, and I Love My Dad.

Gregg Sulkin - Abram David

Gregg Sulkin

Gregg Sulkin plays Abram David, Lena's true love who enlisted to join the army, but he ended up dying on his first mission.

Abram wrote a letter to Lena to encourage her to keep living her life and enjoy it without him. This said letter was among the 17 million pieces of mail that the battalion needed to sort out.

According to Kevin M. Hymel (via Warfare History Network), the real-life Lena Derriecott King did fall in love with a Jewish boy named Abram Hyman David, but he also died during his first combat mission in San Pietro, Italy in December 1943 after his plane was shot down.

Sulkin is best known for his roles in Pretty Little Liars, Marvel's Runaways, and Wizards of Waverly Place.

Jay Reeves - Private Hugh Bell

Jay Reeves

Jay Reeves portrays Private Hugh Bell, the eventual husband of Lena Derricott.

In the movie, Private Bell instantly takes a liking to her when she arrives at Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia in 1944.

However, in real life, Hugh and Lena were married before Lena was deployed overseas for the fateful mission involving the delivery of the letters.

Reeves is known for his roles in The Six Triple Eight, Safety, and All American.

Jeanté Godlock - Vera Scott

Jeanté Godlock

Jeanté Godlock appears as Vera Scott, a member of the 6888th battalion who died after an accident involving an unexploded bomb in Scotland.

Godlock is known for her roles in The Simone Biles Story: Courage to Soar, Daybreak, and Unspoken.

Moriah Brown - Inez Bright

Moriah Brown

Moriah Brown stars as Inez Bright, a member of the 6888th battalion who also died during the accident in Scotland.

Brown can be seen in Power Book II: Ghost, Raising Dion, and Safe Word.

Donna Biscoe - Emma Derriecott

Donna Biscoe

Donna Biscoe joins the cast as Emma Derriecott, Lena's loving mother who was initially concerned by her daughter's desire to join the army, but she ultimately accepted it anyway.

Biscoe has over 80 credits, with roles in Hidden Figures, The Fundamentals of Caring, and One Missed Call.

Baadja-Lyne Odums - Susie

Baadja-Lyne Odums

Baadja-Lyne Odums plays Susie, Lena's auntie who lives with her and encourages her to do what's best for her life.

Odums previously starred in Ruthless, The Deliverance, and Mad Dogs.

Jeffery Thomas Johnson - Colonel Davenport

Jeffery Thomas Johnson

Jeffery Thomas Johnson plays Colonel Davenport, Major Adams' commanding officer in The Six Triple Eight.

Johnson has credits in Elkhorn, Bird of Paradise, and Seinfeld.

Scott Daniel Johnson - General Lee

Scott Daniel Johnson

Scott Daniel Johnson plays General Lee, a high-ranking officer who barges in during the 6888th battalion's operation to ridicule and offend Major Adams after a minor setback with one of the letters.

Johnson previously appeared in Reasonable Doubt, A Man in Full, and Swagger.

The Six Triple Eight is now streaming on Netflix.