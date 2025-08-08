Wednesday Season 2's Crow Killer Identity Revealed - And Who they Are Is a Huge Twist

Wednesday Season 2's new sinister villain, the crow killer, has an unexpected identity twist that no one saw coming. The hit Netflix series from the minds of Alfred Gough and Miles Millar returns with a brand-new season, meaning that the titular Addams Family member has new and returning villains to contend with. One of the new villains is a mysterious Avian who can control one-eyed crows executing their murder spree.

As Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 progresses, more details about the hooded villain begin to emerge, mainly due to their attack patterns and the bloody trail of victims that they leave behind. The killer's identity is kept hidden until a bombshell of a reveal takes place in Season 2, Episode 4, tying everything up to one location: Willow Hill.

Here's Who Is Controlling the One-Eyed Crows In Wednesday Season 2

The mystery Avian killer's modus operandi in Wednesday Season 2 involves controlling their one-eyed crows to kill notable victims, such as Sheriff Galpin (Tyler's father, whose death led to Wednesday's visit to Willow Hill). While the crow-controlling killer was not initially included in Wednesday Season 2's villain list, Wednesday's new nefarious foe is not someone to be messed with.

Wednesday, though, is struggling to deal with this newfound villain because she lost her psychic powers due to using them too much. As a result, she has to resort to her genuine investigative skills to find out the identity of the Avian killer, leading her to discover Sheriff Galpin's own investigation.

The sheriff's pile of information (mainly composed of fake outcast obituaries) is crucial in helping Wednesday discover the truth because it leads her to Willow Hill and a patient named Lois. Given that she has no access to Willow Hill, she seeks the help of her Uncle Fester, who is her de facto man on the inside.

After Wednesday sneaks inside Willow Hill to help Fester with the investigation, they stumble on the truth about Lois. It turns out that Lois is not a person but an acronym for a program: Long-term Outcast Integration Study (LOIS).

So how does this connect to the avian killer? It is revealed that the killer is currently the lead and overseer of the program, and Sheriff Galpin is close to finding out about LOIS, which is why he was killed in the first place. The sheriff was invested in the program because he thought that Tyler would end up in it (he doesn't want it because LOIS is a place for secluded outcasts whose deaths were faked).

While the titular character initially suspects Dr. Fairburn (Thandiwe Newton) to be the hooded figure, Wednesday Season 2, Episode 4 finally pulls back the curtain on who the avian killer really is, and it is none other than Judi (Heather Matarazzo) - the executive assistant of Dr. Fairburn and the daughter of renowned Nevermore professor August Stoneheart.

Judi reveals herself to Wednesday and Fester, alongside some crucial details about Willow Hill and LOIS. She tells them that Fairburn works for her, recruiting her to be "the public face of [Willow Hill]" so that she can continue her father's work with the LOIS program.

The LOIS program's ultimate goal is to extract Outcasts' abilities and transfer them to Normies.

The huge twist in Judi's revelation is that she was born a Normie (a regular person), and her father's work transformed her into an Avian that can control crows to do her bidding. The fact that a father experimented on his daughter is quite disturbing, and it stems from his admiration for Outcasts.

Did the Crow Killer Die During Wednesday Season 2 Part 1?

After Judi's lengthy villain speech, Uncle Fester uses his electricity powers to free the Outcasts locked inside the LOIS program. The once-contained Outcasts then turn their attention to Judi and attack her, seemingly resulting in her death.

While her dead body isn't seen on-screen, it's reasonable to assume that she may have been killed, mainly because of the combined sheer power of the Outcasts who attacked her.

Although her supposed death means that Wednesday has one less villain to deal with in Season 2, Part 2, things are still looking grim for the titular character because she is attacked by a newly escaped Tyler (who has his own hate-infused vendetta against her) in Part 1's cliffhanger ending.