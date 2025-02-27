The latest brief teaser trailer for Wednesday has confirmed where one of the series' main characters ended up after the Season 1 finale.

The supernatural Netflix stars Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday and follows The Addams Family daughter as she uses her psychic abilities to solve mysteries at her new boarding school.

During her time at Nevermore Academy, Wednesday struck up a friendship with her roommate Enid (Emma Myers) and found a love interest in Tyler (Hunter Doohan). However, it was revealed in the finale that Tyler was the monstrous Hyde that Wednesday was investigating which led to him being carted away at the end of Season 1.

Wednesday Season 2 Teaser Reveals Tyler's Fate

With Tyler locked up, it remained unclear where he went or how he would continue to play a role in the series. When filming on Wednesday Season 2 began back in 2024 Doohan was confirmed to reprise his role as Tyler, and the fate of his character has since been revealed in the latest Wednesday snippet.

In the finale Season 1 finale of Wednesday, Tyler was shown being detained by officials with a prominent 'W' on their uniforms. Fans quickly formed a theory that this 'W' was linked to the psychiatric hospital known as Willow Hill, which was where Tyler's mother was held after her hyde was released.

The teaser trailer from Netflix's 'Next on Netflix' campaign has confirmed this theory with the short clip showing the gates of a psychiatric hospital bearing the name Willow Hill and Wednesday seemingly visiting Tyler there while he is chained to the wall.

What This Means For Tyler In Wednesday S2

The reveal that Tyler is locked up in Willow Hill suggests that the intriguing new location will be a focus in the second season of Wednesday.

Willow Hill has only been mentioned throughout the series, but now it seems like it may serve as a major plot point in the show and perhaps open the door for all manner of new characters in Wednesday who may be treated within the hospital's walls. It may even be that Willow Hill is the source of a new mystery that Wednesday has to solve.

It seems like Tyler's treatment will be a large part of his story in the Netflix series and eventually, the teenager may learn to control his Hyde powers which could result in his release.

With Tyler's mother also serving time in Willow Hill, possibly Wednesday Season 2 will reveal more about her life and the circumstances around her death, which could tie into Tyler's character journey for the season.

Wednesday Season 2 will be released on Netflix in 2025.