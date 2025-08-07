Why Tyler Hates Wednesday In Season 2 - And How a Very Close Family Member Caused the Strife

Wednesday explained why Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) hates the titular character so much, and it had something to do with one of his closest family members. Season 1 introduced Tyler as Wednesday's love interest and one of her closest allies, but Episode 7 pulled the curtain on who he really was after it revealed that he was the Hyde (a mutated monster) who had been terrorizing Nevermore.

This heartbreaking reveal also meant that Tyler's supposed genuine feelings for Wednesday were all fake, and he never really loved her despite showing efforts to prove his affection toward her. At the end of Season 1, Wednesday successfully subdued Tyler (in his Hyde form), which left him locked up in a mental institution called Willow Hill.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, Season 2 of The Addams Family spin-off from Netflix follows Wednesday as she investigates another mystery at Nevermore while protecting those closest to her, like her mother, Morticia, and best friend, Enid. Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 premiered on Netflix on August 6, 2025.

Why Does Tyler Hate Wednesday?

Tyler Galpin's hatred was not just geared toward Wednesday since it was also deeply rooted against Nevermore and The Addams Family.

It turned out that Tyler's unresolved grief over his mother's death is the main reason why he hates Wednesday and Nevermore so much. He believed the academic institution didn't give his mother, Francoise (also a Hyde), a chance to control her abilities, and it tragically led to her death. He also deeply resented Wednesday because she is an outcast (similar to his mother), whom the school has willingly accepted.

All of this hate within Tyler was eventually used and manipulated by Marilyn Thornhill (Christina Ricci) from Season 1. Thornhill took advantage of Tyler's vulnerabilities and used him as a pawn to fulfill her revenge against Nevermore.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in November 2022, Hunter Doohan confirmed that part of Tyler's hate-driven plan against Wednesday was to "play" with her feelings, revealing that his character was "filled with a lot of rage," which justified his murdering spree in Season 1:

"I think always playing her. Maybe there's an attraction there and, he probably wouldn't admit it, but a respect for her, but he's filled with so much anger and hatred toward her and her family and all of Nevermore because of what happened to his mom. She was a Hyde and she died because Nevermore doesn't accept them and won't teach them how to control their powers, so I think Tyler's filled with a lot of rage and that's how he justifies his murdering spree."

Tyler's hate for Wednesday was further amplified in Season 2 because he blamed Wednesday for his predicament of being locked up inside Willow Hill.

More so, the rivalry between Tyler and Wednesday is poised to continue, considering Wednesday further dialed up the stakes in Season 2, Episode 2 after calling Tyler "an expendable nobody" and thinking about her rotting away at Willow Hill is her "best revenge" against him:

"You’re right. I couldn’t resist seeing you. Witnessing you chained and caged up makes my dark heart grin. Thornhill chose you to be her murderous marionette, not just because she saw some Hyde hibernating inside you, but because she saw the real you. An expendable nobody. A feeble-minded schoolyard bully with nothing to offer to the world except for subpar barista skills. Your fleeting moment of notoriety will fade quicker than your generic looks. Thinking of you rotting away in this cell in anonymous mediocrity, that… is the best revenge. I don’t need to visit again. I already take up enough space in your twisted head."

He seemed distraught over Wednesday being free, and he wasn't. It also pissed him off that she was the one who delivered the tragic news that his father was dead.

Tyler's hatred toward Wednesday sets him on a point of no return, with no redemption in sight due to his terrible actions in the finale of Season 2, Part 1.

Why Tyler's Actions in Wednesday Season 2, Episode 4 Won't Redeem Him

Tyler's deeply rooted hatred of Wednesday seemed to have gone too far because he was willing to kill her right off the bat after their intense conversation in Season 2, Episode 2.

The tension was further elevated after he killed his former master, Marilyn Thornhill, in cold blood in Season 2, Episode 4. With no "master" left to control him, he was completely acting on his own, and he seemed hellbent on finishing his mission by eliminating Wednesday from the equation.

Wednesday's cliffhanger ending in Season 2, Part 1 revealed that Tyler (as Hyde) grabbed Wednesday and threw her through a window. With her fate unknown and Tyler on the loose again, the stakes are high heading into the final four episodes of Season 2.

Speaking with TUDUM, Hunter Doohan even thinks that "Tyler might have killed Wednesday," and the ending leaves her "with an uncertain fate:"

"Tyler might have killed Wednesday; he throws her out a window and makes his escape. It leaves Wednesday with an uncertain fate — and also a lot of new threats if she does wake up."

The fact that Tyler almost killed Wednesday seemed to hint that no redemption is in the cards for the character. Tyler was completely unhinged in the final moments of Season 2, Episode 4, and his thirst for revenge and vengeance for his mother's death completely consumed him.