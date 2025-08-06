Netflix Confirms When Lady Gaga Will Debut in Wednesday Season 2

Wednesday Season 2 will welcome a host of new characters played by A-list stars, including global popstar Lady Gaga. The singer and actress has a history of playing eccentric characters, such as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux and various characters in different American Horror Story seasons. Soon, she will add a strange new character in Wednesday to her list of credits, but fans shouldn't expect Gaga to appear right away.

The second season of Wednesday is following a split release schedule: Part 1 will air on August 6, and Part 2 will arrive on September 3. However, fans hoping to see Lady Gaga in the initial four episodes in Part 1 will be disappointed. Netflix confirmed in a Tudum article that Lady Gaga is set to appear in Part 2 of Season 2, meaning audiences will need to wait until September 3rd to see her debut.

Despite Lady Gaga's heavy involvement with the Netflix show, which included a bombastic Wednesday-inspired performance at Netflix's Tudum event in May and confirmation of a new song for Season 2 of the show, her character has yet to be glimpsed in any marketing for the new season.

Netflix has confirmed a few details about Gaga's character: she will play the "mysterious and enigmatic" Rosaline Rotwood, a "legendary Nevermore teacher" who crosses paths with Wednesday. This puts Gaga in the same bracket as other A-listers who have portrayed Nevermore staff on Wednesday, including Christina Ricci, Gwendoline Christie, and Steve Buscemi, a new addition in Season 2 as Nevermore's new principal.

It's not been disclosed how many episodes of Season 2 Gaga will appear in but Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega teased the singer's appearance as a "pipe dream" come true, and hinted that her character is not what fans will expect.

Wednesday is a re-imagining of the classic Addams Family, focusing on the titular daughter of the family unit as she solves mysteries while attending the supernatural Nevermore Academy. Set to return in Season 2 are Ortega as Wednesday, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. The series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton.

How Will Lady Gaga's Character Fit Into Wednesday Season 2?

With the confirmation that Lady Gaga's Wednesday character is a Nevermore teacher and that she will only appear in the second part of the season, it can be assumed that her role may be a smaller part of the overall season.

Season 2 of Wednesday will see the main heroine face several villainous threats, including stopping the serial killer, the Kansas City Scalper, and dealing with her old enemy/love interest, Tyler Gilpin.

Whether Gaga's Nevermore teacher will be an ally or an enemy to Wednesday remains to be seen. Past academics at Nevermore Academy don't have the best track record, with Ricci's teacher, Marilyn Thornhill, revealed to be the central orchestrator behind the Hyde attacks in Season 1.

Another significant influence Gaga may have on Wednesday Season 2, is her music. The singer will reportedly release a new song, 'Dead Dance,' for the series, which will likely debut around the same time she appears on the show. Wednesday's Season 1 dance sequence set to 'Goo Goo Muck' by the Cramps went viral, and new music from Gaga in the series may be Netflix's attempt at achieving this again.