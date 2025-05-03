1 Major 'Wednesday' Character Will Look Very Different In Season 2 (Photos)

Wednesday Season 1 briefly introduced fans to the members of the iconic Addams family, but one character will look significantly different when the show returns for Season 2. Isaac Ordonez starred in the Netflix series as Pugsley Addams alongside Jenna Ortega's Wednesday, Luis Guzman's Gomez, and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia. The Addams family seldom appeared in Season 1, with their eldest daughter leaving home to attend boarding school, but they're set to play a larger role in Season 2.

Footage from Wednesday Season 2's latest trailer has revealed Ordonez's new look as Pugsley. The main differentiator is the character's height, which results from the actor's growth spurt between Seasons 1 and 2.

Netflix

Where Pugsley was once similar in height to his sibling, Season 2 reveals the character is now significantly taller than both Wednesday and his father, Gomez. Ordonez is still recognizably Pugsley, as the character wears the same black and white striped shirt in both seasons.

Netflix

It hasn't been confirmed how much time has passed in-world between Wednesday Seasons 1 and 2. Pugsley was last seen in the middle of Season 1, when the Addams' visited their daughter during Nevermore Academy's Parents Weekend. Wednesday Season 2 will pick up at a new semester at Nevermore, suggesting it's only been a few months between seasons.

However, it's been significantly longer than that in reality, as Wednesday Season 1 was filmed in 2021-2022, while Season 2 was filmed throughout 2024, marking a two-year gap between filming periods, during which Ordonez has understandably grown.

Netflix

As Pugsley is a teenager in Wednesday, a growth spurt at this age isn't all that surprising, and shouldn't be too difficult for the audience to reckon with when the character returns in Season 2.

Netflix

Wednesday is Netflix's most-watched English-language series of all time, and comes from creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar. Season 2 is expected to be released later in 2025.

What Role Will Pugsley Play in Wednesday Season 2?

It's been hinted that the Addams Family members will play a larger role in Wednesday Season 2, but this new look at Pugsley confirms it. Interestingly, the character is shown wearing a purple Nevermore blazer over his striped shirt, hinting that Pugsley will be joining his sister at the school for Season 2.

Pugsley's attendance at Nevermore suggests the character will be significantly more involved in the story. Also, it means audiences will see a lot more from Ordonez, who only appeared in two episodes in Season 1.

With Wednesday Season 2 set to remove some unwanted storylines from Season 1, this leaves room for new developments, including potential extra plots for Pugsley. Having her younger brother around could end up being a burden for Wednesday, particularly as she told him in Season 1 he was "soft and weak," but her comment that he "would never survive" without her, also opens the door for Wednesday to be a mentor to Pugsley as he acclimatizes to life at Nevermore.