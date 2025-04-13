Wednesday Season 2 Is Removing the Worst Part of Season 1 (Confirmed)

Wednesday Season 2 is set to rectify what many felt was the worst part of Season 1.

With over two dozen A-list cast members confirmed for Season 2, Wednesday will finally give fans a new round of episodes after an excruciating two-year wait. This Addams Family spinoff will bring viewers back to Nevermore Academy as the dark young Addams offspring dives back into her studies.

Naturally, Wednesday's second season will come with a few major changes to keep the story fresh and exciting after Season 1 dominated the streaming world in 2022.

Wednesday Season 2 Is Fixing a Major Issue From Season 1

Wednesday Season 2 is now confirmed to remove what many believe was the worst part of the story in the show's first season.

Specifically, the show will not move forward with the oft-maligned love triangle between Wednesday Addams, Tyler Galpin, and Xavier Thorpe. This is the case largely due to the removal of Xavier actor Percy Hynes White from the series after he was accused of sexual assault following an incident at a party in January 2024.

Outside of White's removal, the love triangle storyline did not earn much praise in Wednesday Season 1.

Fans complained that it could have added to Wednesday's character development by giving her an idea of the kind of love her mother found with her father. She could have confronted her fear of love that deep, but instead, her relationships with Tyler and Xavier were more frustrating and annoying than anything else.

All things taken into account, the storyline was not executed as well as it could have been, and it did not seem to fit well with Wednesday as a character.

Wednesday Season 2 Story Expectations

With only minimal footage released from Wednesday Season 2 thus far (see more on the season's first trailer here), viewers are still waiting for more information on what will happen in the upcoming episodes. However, the new season will at least come with some new faces alongside Wednesday, which should help with Xavier's absence.

Multiple previously unseen members of the Addams Family lore have been teased to join the fray, giving Wednesday's relatives even more depth in her solo story. Combine that with some expected new mayhem at Nevermore next to characters like Enid and Tyler, and the stage is set for a thrilling new set of stories.

On top of that, fans are still largely in the dark about when Wednesday Season 2 will be released, even though it has been confirmed to arrive sometime in 2025.

However, considering the anticipation building behind its release, these new episodes have the potential to give Netflix one of its biggest releases of the year when the show returns.

Wednesday Season 2 is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2025.