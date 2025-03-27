Wednesday fans think they have a great idea of what specific day is being prepped for Season 2's release on Netflix.

Wednesday Season 2 is being teased as one of Netflix's biggest 2025 releases, particularly considering it will arrive sometime between two and three years after Season 1. The first season was one of the streamer's most successful releases ever, leading fans to crave more from the Addams Family spinoff.

The show will bring back Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams for a new round of mayhem at Nevermore Academy, complete with her family and friends along for the ride. However, during Season 2's extended production schedule, its expected release date has only loosely been nailed down.

When Do Wednesday Fans Think Season 2 Is Being Released?

Netflix

A number of fans of Netflix's Wednesday (largely on Reddit) are convinced they know what date the streamer is planning for the release of Season 2.

Due to the show's spooky nature, many believe Wednesday Season 2 will be released on Friday, October 31, to help celebrate Halloween. With it being an Addams Family spin-off and intrinsically tied to the Halloween season by nature, many are convinced Season 2 will be held back until that time.

For the time being, there has been no official confirmation about a specific release date. Even so, Netflix believes Wednesday Season 2 will be one of the biggest hits of the year when it arrives.

So When Will Wednesday Season 2 Actually Release?

Looking at the Halloween season, it seems highly unlikely that Netflix will use that time for Wednesday Season 2's debut.

The biggest reason for this is that the streamer already has Stranger Things Season 5 lined up to debut before the end of the year. The Duffer Brothers (the show's creators) teased that Season 5 still has a long way to go until it is completed but is guaranteed to be released this year.

Given those comments, Stranger Things may take precedence over Wednesday to debut during the Halloween season, as it brings its own level of supernatural storytelling. Even for as big of a show as Wednesday is, Stranger Things is Netflix's crown jewel, and its final episodes are expected to be a massive hit.

As for Wednesday, looking back at Season 1, it wrapped filming about six months before its eventual debut on Netflix in late November 2022.

Wednesday Season 2 finished filming in December 2024, meaning it could be lined up for a release sometime either this summer or in early fall. This would give the series enough time to stand independently without competing heavily with projects like Stranger Things.

For the time being, the only concrete news fans know about Wednesday Season 2's release is that it will arrive sometime before the end of 2025.