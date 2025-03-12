Here's When Wednesday Season 2's Release Announcement from Netflix May Finally Happen

Fans are still waiting for news on when Wednesday Season 2 will be released, but an upcoming Netflix event shows promise for more news.

The coming-of-age mystery spin on the iconic Addams Family stars Jenna Ortega in the lead. It captured the attention of fans worldwide, to the point that Wednesday became Netflix's most popular English-language show of all time.

Unsurprisingly, the hype for Season 2 has been at a high since the show was renewed back in 2023.

Netflix

There is no telling when Netflix will announce more news about Wednesday Season 2, but one obvious place to do it would be at the streamer's 2025 Tudum event.

Tudum is an event held by Netflix every year since 2020. The fan event often provides news, updates, and trailers on Netflix's upcoming slate of shows and movies, often with big-name stars in attendance to promote.

This year, Tudum takes place on May 31, 2025, in Los Angeles, which may provide the perfect opportunity to provide some Wednesday Season 2 updates.

With Wednesday Season 2 expected to be released in the late Summer or early Fall, Tudum's placement at the end of May is ideal timing to reveal the new season's official streaming date as it would still give Netflix a few months to promote the series ahead of its debut.

For reference, Wednesday Season 1's release date was announced two months ahead of its release in November 2022. So if the same were to happen here, that means Wednesday Season 2's release would fall sometime in that late Summer 2025 window.

Beyond a brief tease in Netflix's 2025 promotional reel, Wednesday is yet to receive a full trailer or much news about Season 2, so any kind of new content at Tudum would be welcomed by eager fans.

What to Expect From Wednesday Season 2

Excitement for more Wednesday is only increasing, particularly thanks to the show's new cast additions (find out who is joining Season 2 here).

Ortega also revealed back in 2023 that the new season would "ditch any romantic love interests" for Wednesday after the character found herself stuck in a love triangle in the first season. The actress also teased that the new season would lead harder into the horror elements of the series.

On top of that, Tyler (Hunter Doohan) has been confirmed to return in the new season, although he doesn't appear to be in a good place. Tyler was revealed to be a Hyde toward the end of the season, which sets up an interesting dynamic between him and Wednesday moving forward.

Wednesday Season 2 will be released on Netflix in 2025.