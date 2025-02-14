Here's Why Wednesday Season 2's Release Is Taking So Long

Wednesday is one of Netflix's most-watched series of all time, but the wait for Season 2 has been long.

The young adult series stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, the daughter of the iconic Addams family. After being expelled from her school Wednesday is enrolled at Nevermore Academy and begins unraveling all manner of supernatural mysteries within its halls.

The first season of Wednesday was released in November 2022, marking a more than two-year wait between seasons.

Wednesday Season 2's Release Delays Explained

While some TV series manage to release new seasons annually, Wednesday Season 2 was struck by some crippling delays during production—which is why new episodes have taken so long.

The most significant delay was due to the 2023 Writer's Guild strike in Hollywood, which paused development on many major TV series.

The writers' strike lasted from May to September 2023, meaning writing on Wednesday was delayed for at least four months. While the series was said to be a priority for Netflix (along with the long-delayed Stranger Things 5), filming did not begin on the series until May 2024.

The series also moved locations between seasons, shifting filming from Romania to Ireland for Season 2.

Throughout filming, Netflix began marketing Wednesday Season 2 with snippets of the cast members enjoying themselves on set, reassuring fans that things were moving full steam ahead on the series.

The series was confirmed by Netflix to have wrapped by December 2024, meaning the season filmed for around 8 months, and could finally enter the post-production phase.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Release on Netflix?

Netflix confirmed Wednesday will be one of its 2025 releases, the question is how long into the year will fans have to wait?

Season 1 of Wednesday wrapped filming in March 2022. The series was then released almost eight months later, in November 2022. If a similar timeline can be expected for Wednesday Season 2, that means the series is likely to be released in the late summer of 2025, possibly around August.

Some other factors to consider when predicting Wednesday Season 2's release date are the release dates of Netflix's other major series this year. The streamer already marked June 27 for Squid Game Season 3 and is also expected to release Stranger Things 5 later this year.

Netflix will likely want to space out its tentpole releases, which could either mean the streamer will bring Wednesday forward to release before Stranger Things 5, or it could wait until that series has released and the hype has died down.

Wednesday Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.