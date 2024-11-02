Wednesday Season 2 Release Window Confirmation from Netflix Calls It One of 'Biggest Shows' of 2025

Netflix officially confirmed the release plan for Wednesday Season 2, calling it one of the streamer's "biggest shows" of 2025.

Tim Burton's modern-day spin on the beloved Addams Family franchise has proven to be a major hit for the longtime director. Season 1 of the series, which was released in 2022, still holds the record for the most hours viewed in a week for an English-language Netflix series.

So Season 2 of the spooky streaming comedy has been hotly anticipated, to say the least. The last fans heard about the series, Wednesday Season 2 production was ongoing as of early October, putting the Jenna Ortega-lead show firmly on the path to release.

Netflix Eyes Massive Wednesday Season 2 Release

Wednesday

As a part of a recent announcement, Netflix officially revealed that Wednesday Season 2 will be released sometime in 2025.

This news comes by way of Netflix's Q3 2024 earnings report, where the streamer declared the Tim Burton-directed series one of its "biggest shows" coming next year:

"So looking into 2025, you've got new seasons of our biggest shows: 'Wednesday,' 'Squid Games,' 'Stranger Things,' on top of new shows from Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, a new 'Knives Out' film from Rian Johnson, Guillermo del Toro's 'Frankenstein,' even the return of 'Happy Gilmore.' So we could not be more excited about where we sit right now and where we're heading."

After production on the series had been ongoing through much of the summer and into this fall, this marks the first official confirmation from the streaming giant of where fans can expect Wednesday Season 2 to land.

Netflix has been fairly public in the production of Season 2, releasing several updates and Wednesday-themed video vignettes from the set of the hit series, showing that filming was going along swimmingly.

Other morsels from production have made their way out in the past few months as well, like Jenna Ortega teasing more of her character's iconic cello playing in the second season, but nothing regarding the series' potential release date had been made public.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Be Released?

While it is exciting to finally have some idea of when Wednesday Season 2 will be released, "2025" is a fairly nebulous mark for fans to look to.

Thankfully, more information has made its way out about the series that could potentially point to a more specific release date for the hit Netflix series.

In early October, it was revealed Wednesday that Season 2 was heading into production on its last two episodes. This likely means filming on the show is getting close to rounding out, meaning it could wrap sometime in either November or December of this year.

For Season 1, there was a gap of about six months between finishing filming and its eventual release.

If Season 2 were to follow a similar post-production pipeline, then a release date sometime next summer could make the most sense, likely debuting somewhere between June and August 2025.

Of course, as listed in Netflix's earnings report, Wednesday is not the only big-name title the streamer has on the horizon. Given just how packed Netflix's content calendar is looking for 2025, that could mean this summer mark for Wednesday may move depending on what else is ready to release around it.

Wednesday Season 2 is set to debut on Netflix in 2025.