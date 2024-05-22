Here's When Wednesday Season 2's Release Is Expected to Happen

Wednesday Season 2 is set to release on Netflix in the not-too-distant future as Jenna Ortega returns for another run of eight episodes.

Ortega made waves on Netflix in 2022 as she debuted in Wednesday, a coming-of-age spin-off to The Addams Family.

It quickly rose in the charts to become the third-most watched Netflix original series behind only Squid Game and Stranger Things Season 4.

According to Deadline, Wednesday Season 2 began production in early May in Ireland. This marked a change in the shooting location for the Netflix drama as Deadline reported last year that the studio was eyeing a move to Ireland after filming Season 1 in Romania from September 2021 to March 2022.

The report noted that filming Wednesday Season 2 in Romania, a Balkan location, was challenging. As such, Netflix opted to move production elsewhere for the sophomore season.

Series star Jenna Ortega confirmed the start of filming on Instagram. She shared a selfie sporting her iconic Wednesday Addams look with a caption stating, "We’ve begun season two."

In addition to celebrating the start of production, Netflix posted a special cast reveal teaser on YouTube confirming the main actors for Season 2.

The video announced new cast members Billie Piper, Joanna Lumley, Christopher Lloyd, Steve Buscemi, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor. Other new guest stars include Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

Season 1 recurring stars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luiz Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo were promoted to series regulars.

The video ended with Jenna Ortega picking up the script for the Season 2 premiere, confirming the first chapter will be called "Here We Woe Again." The episode will be written by Alfred Gough and Miles Miller with Tim Burton directing.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Release?

Although Netflix has not yet confirmed exactly when Wednesday Season 2 will be released, reports surrounding the recent start to production noted it is expected to premiere on the streamer in 2025.

Turning back to Season 1, production lasted around six months from September 2021 to March 2022. Post-production lasted another eight months before the eight-episode run came to Netflix in November 2022.

As Season 2 began filming in May 2024, the same production and post-production periods would place the shooting wrap around November and release eight months later in July. As such, Wednesday Season 2 could come to Netflix around mid-2025, possibly across the summer.

However, due to the gothic and horror-like aesthetic of Wednesday, Netflix may opt to save the series for a more thematically appropriate time of year. So, while Season 2 could hit the streamer as soon as next summer, there is a chance Netflix could hold onto it for a bit longer to premiere during the fall.

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

