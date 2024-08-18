Wednesday Season 2 Release Status, Confirmed Characters, Plot and More (2024 Updates)

A plethora of exciting updates about Wednesday Season 2 have made their way online during 2024, hyping up its eventual release on Netflix.

Wednesday was renewed for Season 2 in January 2023, two months after it premiered on the streamer in November 2022.

Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular Addams Family character, confirmed to Glamour in April 2023 that conversations had begun about "developing new storylines" for Season 2:

"No vacations or anything like that. We are starting to prep season two of Wednesday, which…has been exciting. Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it’s going to be bigger and better, which is cool."

However, the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike affected Season 2's development, but Variety reported in September 2023 that the show's sophomore run was being prioritized by Netflix.

Jenna Ortega

A filming update for Wednesday Season 2 emerged in March 2024 after a location change was reported where production is set to take place in Ireland instead of Romania.

Fast forward to May 2024, Netflix confirmed that production for Wednesday Season 2 has officially begun.

Jenna Ortega also posted a photo of herself on Instagram to celebrate the start of filming.

The show's location change to Ireland is quite historic since Variety noted in July 2024 that Wednesday is the "largest production to ever film in Ireland" in terms of production spend.

When Will Wednesday Season 2 Release?

Emma Myers

There is no word yet if Wednesday Season 2 has already wrapped filming.

Assuming that it follows a similar timeline as Season 1 which was filmed from September 2021 to March 2022 (6 months), production could be done by November 2024.

Based on Season 1's post-production timeline, an ideal release timeline for Season 2 is around mid-2025.

Despite those projections, a rumor (via Midgard Times) from April 2024 claimed that Wednesday Season 2 won't be released on Netflix until 2026, citing the show's rigorous post-production schedule as the culprit.

Which Characters Are Confirmed for Wednesday Season 2?

Catherine Zeta-Jones & Luis Guzman

Wednesday Season 2 is confirmed to bring back a good chunk of its core cast while also introducing a plethora of new characters played by star-studded actors.

Leading the way are the dynamic duo of Jenna Ortega as the titular Wednesday and her best friend/roommate Enid Sinclair who is brought to life by breakout star Emma Myers.

Members of the Addams family are all set for a comeback, namely Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzman as Gomez, Isaac Ordonez as Pugsly, and Victor Dorobantu as the Thing.

One notable cast member, though, will not return in Season 2. Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in Season 1, was reported to have been "written out" from Season 2 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a party in Toronto in January 2023.

Other returning cast members include Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), and Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger).

Season 2 is also rich with guest stars, such as the returning Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester, Joanna Lumley as Grandmama Addams, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn, and Billie Piper as Capri.

Christopher Lloyd, who portrayed Uncle Fester in the 1991 movie, is also set to appear. Other new cast members include Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

What Will Wednesday Season 2's Plot Be About?

Jenna Ortega

Wednesday Season 1 ended with Jenna Ortega's titular character successfully defeating the combined might of Marilyn Thornhill and Tyler (who is revealed to be a Hyde) while also saving Nevermore Academy.

The show's debut season has yet to resolve the fact that Tyler is still out there and preparing for his revenge tour against his former classmates at Nevermore while there is an unknown stalker keeping tabs on Wednesday.

Season 2 could juggle those storylines while introducing fresh ones such as Wednesday spending more time with her family.

Wednesday showrunner Miles Millar spoke with TV Line in November 2022 that Wednesday and Morticia's dynamic is "essential" to the series and the pair could receive more screentime in the upcoming season:

"We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles.… Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important."

Millar also reiterated that they "definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season."

Seeing more of the Addams family is a welcome sight for fans and it could show a new side of Wednesday in the series.

In the same interview with TV Line, Millar also teased that Wednesday is expected to "navigate the ups and downs of friendship" in Season 2, potentially focusing more on her dynamic with Enid and the rest of the Nevermore students:

"The series is really about a girl who sees the world in black and white, and learning there are shades of gray. I think like any relationship or any friendship, it can get complicated by other factors. It’s never going to be smooth sailing. And it’s really her learning to navigate the ups and downs of friendship."

But will Wednesday do a deep dive into horror elements? It looks like it since Jenna Ortega told Variety in June 2023 that the show will do just that before confirming that they are "ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday:"

"We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more because it is so lighthearted, and in a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously. We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Aside from the threat of Tyler and the fact that Marilyn Thornhill is still alive, Season 2 could introduce far more sinister enemies for Wednesday to deal with, such as appearances from Cyrus Stranger (a mad scientist) or Debbie Jellinsky (an unhinged serial killer).

Wednesday Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

