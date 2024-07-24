Vikings: Valhalla Season 4 received an unfortunate release update straight from Netflix.

Vikings: Valhalla ended its run on Netflix after three seasons. It concluded with a captivating finale that featured a satisfying ending for Lief (Sam Corlett) and his sister, Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), as they set off for a new adventure and a well-earned outcome for Harald (Leo Suter).

Season 3 introduced new characters (like Leander Vyvey's Stigg) and storylines that could've been incorporated into a potential fourth season.

[ Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos) ]

Will Netflix Release Vikings: Valhalla Season 4?

Vikings: Valhalla

Netflix officially billed Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 as the "third and final season," essentially killing prospects of seeing a fourth season for the hit series:

"All epic sagas must come to an end, and Vikings: Valhalla embarks on one last adventure in Season 3, which is streaming now on Netflix."

Speaking with IGN in October 2023, Vikings: Valhalla co-creator and executive producer Jeb Stuart expressed excitement about bringing a natural conclusion to the series:

“I am so grateful to have had three seasons to tell the stories of Leif, Harald, and Freydís. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to show the evolution of how three of the most famous Vikings became the icons we know today, and we have done just that. I hope when the audience gets to see the new season, they’ll be excited by all the new heights that we’ve taken these heroes.”

Stuart also said it "made sense story-wise for our Leif, Freydis, and Harald's voyages to end with our third season."

In one of the finale's emotional scenes featuring the main trio, Stuart described the pivotal moment as both a beginning and the end as the trio appears to be going off to "conquer something new:"

“It was in the script, but I think it was a moment that they all felt on location, which is suddenly: ‘This really is the end.’ We thought that the end was going to be coming together and that the band was back together. They’re going to go off and conquer something new.”

Given that the trio are real-life historical figures, there is always a chance that their stories could be explored in some form.

However, Stuart's assertion that this is the end for these specific versions of characters completely eradicates any chance of a Season 4 release.

Will Vikings: Valhalla Return as a Movie? 1 Actor Responds

Although Vikings: Valhalla ended its run on the small screen with no chance of seeing Season 4, Sam Corlett, who plays Leif Eriksson in the series, spoke with Collider about the possibility of seeing a "film wrap-up." This could bring back these characters and end their respective stories, but he admitted that it would be hard:

"There have been thoughts of a film wrap-up which would be cool. But in Season 1 through Season 3, with the introduction of all these incredible characters, there are so many things to tie up, so it would be hard to make into a film. But I can definitely say that the return to Greenland and to the New World would be a really special little chapter detail."

Corlett also pointed out that the cast and crew knew that they were only going to do three seasons, noting that the way the show ends in Season 3 was the "best way to wrap it up in a way that could go both ways:"

"We knew that we were gonna do three seasons. We weren't sure if we were gonna get [Seasons] 4 or 5, but we definitely were discussing what we'd show next. The way we ended this season was the best way to wrap it up in a way that could go both ways."

If there is indeed a film or a potential Season 4 that could continue Vikings: Valhalla's stories in some way, Corlett expressed a desire to explore the meeting between the Vikings and the Native Americans, saying that he was excited about that prospect:

"Something I was dreaming of was being able to see the Vikings and the Native Americans meet. That was something that I was really excited about because the early days of studying the Vikings took me into studying Indigenous people around the world. Because essentially, the Vikings are the Indigenous people of Scandinavia, so their relationship to Earth, their spiritual ways, their medicines, their food, their everything was so harmonious with nature. I'd study texts that had that, which would be of the Native Americans, of Indonesia, where I actually visited, and all these different places around the world with incredible, rich cultures. I wish we got to share that story."

Other storylines that a potential Season 4 could've explored include Freydis' reunion with her people, notably her son and Season 3 newcomer Stigr, and her unresolved conflict with her father, Erik.

Seeing a team-up between siblings Leif and Freydis against their father would've been a satisfying viewing experience. Harald's reign as a ruthless leader may have also been a deep and interesting way to explore his character even more.

All episodes of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 are streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other Netflix shows:

How Did Ben Die In Umbrella Academy? What Happened to Him, Explained

What Is DBS In Supacell? Meaning In Show Explained

Virgin River Season 6: New Photos Spoil 1 Massive Mel & Jack Reveal