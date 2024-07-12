The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actor Goran Visnjic joins the stacked cast of Vikings: Valhalla's final season as an important character who has ties to Lief and Freydis.

As the conflict between the pagans and Christians looms in the background, Season 3 of the Netflix fantasy series continues to chronicle the final years of the Viking age as it mainly focuses on the lives and the destinies of Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), Freydís Eiríksdóttir (Frida Gustavsson), and Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 premiered on Netflix on July 11.

Every Main Cast Member of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3

Sam Corlett - Leif Erikson

Sam Corlett

Sam Corlett is back to lead the cast of Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 as Leif Erikson, an intelligent and crafty Norse explorer who is the son of Erik the Red and Freydis' brother.

The Season 2 finale sees Leif, alongside Harald, heading to Constantinople to obtain funds for Harald's growing army. The show's sophomore run ends with Leif a changed man whose thirst for knowledge and science transformed him into a full-fledged explorer.

After a seven-year time jump, the final season chronicles Leif's journey to The Golden Land aka the continent that will later be known as North America. Upon reaching The Golden Land, Leif ultimately becomes the first European to ever set foot in continental America, besting Christopher Columbus by a millennium.

Corlett's other notable credits include playing Caliban in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Max in He Ain't Heavy.

Frida Gustavsson - Freydís Eiríksdóttir

Frida Gustavsson

Frida Gustavsson reprises her role as Freydís Eiríksdóttir, Leif's sister who helps him search for The Golden Land. She also serves as the ruler of Jomsborg by the time Season 2 ends.

The reason behind Freydis joining her brother to find the Golden Land is for her to seek refuge for her people after being poisoned by Magnus. She is also known as the Keeper of the Faith.

Gustavsson has credits in The Witcher, Tigers, and Dampyr.

Leo Suter - Harald Sigurdsson

Leo Suter

Leo Suter is back as Harald Sigurdsson, the eventual King of Norway.

Harald's journey to claim his rightful throne is chronicled in Vikings: Valhalla Season 3. He navigates through a plethora of betrayals, the struggle to get funds for his army, and even being framed for the murder of Emperor Romanos III.

Suter previously appeared in Sanditon, Clique, and The Liberator.

Florian Munteanu - George Maniakes

Florian Munteanu

Florian Munteanu joins the world of Vikings: Valhalla as George Maniakes, a dangerous and cunning general of the Byzantine army who clashes with Harald.

Maniakes later betrays Harald by framing him for the Emperor's murder.

MCU fans may recognize Munteanu due to his portrayal of Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor also appeared in Creed II, The Contractor, and Bogat.

Goran Višnjić - Erik the Red

Goran Višnjić

Goran Višnjić guest stars as Erik the Red, Leif and Freydis' ruthless father who is known by many as the founder of the first permanent European settlement in Greenland.

Erik the Red appears in Season 3, Episode 5 as he betrays her daughter who is seeking refuge for her people after being poisoned in Jomborg.

Višnjić's most recognizable role is playing Armansky in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. The actor also appeared in ER, The Accursed, and Beginners.

Bradley Freegard - King Canute

Bradley Freegard

Bradley Freegard stars as King Canute, England's first Viking King and the King of Norway and Denmark. His queen is Emma of Normandy.

King Canute had a peaceful end to his reign in Vikings: Valhalla after dying due to his deteriorating health.

Freegard's notable credits include Keeping Faith, Gwaith/Cartref, and Hinterland.

Laura Berlin - Queen Emma of Normandy

Laura Berlin

Laura Berlin's Queen Emma of Normandy is King Canute's wife who did her best to support his legacy even after his death.

Queen Emma honored King Canute's time as a Viking by giving him a proper Viking funeral as well as an official Christian burial of a king of England.

The Queen also clashes with Earl Godwin by pulling the strings from behind to manipulate who will become King Canute's eventual successor to the throne.

Berlin is best known for her roles in Sapphire Blue, Ruby Red, and UFO: It Is Here.

David Oakes - Earl Godwin

David Oakes

David Oakes brings Earl Godwin to life in the final season of Vikings: Valhalla. An Earl in England is the third highest rank of British nobility.

Earl Godwin serves as the advisor of King Canute and Queen Emma, but there is more to his story.

The Season 2 finale revealed that Godwin is responsible for the assassination attempt against Queen Emma so that he could infiltrate the Royal Family.

Before King Canute died due to his health problems, he told Godwin that he was aware of his sinister plans to join the Royal Family.

Based on the history books, Godwin's plan worked as his son, Harold II, ultimately became King of England.

Oakes' other recognizable roles include playing Prince Ernest in Victoria, George Duke of Clarence in The White Queen, and Brandon Miller in You.

Pollyanna McIntosh - Queen Ælfgifu

Pollyanna McIntosh

Pollyanna McIntosh appears as Queen Ælfgifu, King Canute's first wife and the Queen of Denmark.

Queen Ælfgifu wants to maintain the peace that she promised Freydis after Magnus offered to retrieve his father's body in Jomsborg. She knows that things will take a dark turn if Magnus sets foot in Freydis' territory.

Despite that, Magnus eventually kills Queen Ælfgifu as he starts his quest for revenge.

The Walking Dead fans may recognize Pollyanna McIntosh due to her role as Jada in the main show and the other spin-offs. The actress also starred in The Woman, Hap and Leonard, and Double Blind.

Sofya Lebedeva - Eleana/Empress Zoe

Sofya Lebedeva

Sofya Lebedeva plays Empress Zoe (aka Eleana), Harald's romantic interest who eventually becomes the wife of Emperor Romanos III.

Lebedeva has credits in Apple TV+'s Tetris, Ivanko, and Mediator.

Nikolai Kinski - Emperor Romanos III

Nikolai Kinski

Emperor Romanos III (played by Nikolai Kinski) is back as the strict yet well-respected Byzantine Emperor. He is brutally murdered by George Maniakes in Season 3.

Kinski has over 60 credits to his name, with roles in Masters of Air, Barbarians, and The Nordic Murders.

Set Sjöstrand - Magnus

Set Sjöstrand

Magnus is Olaf Haraldsson's son who has a clear intent to rule Norway. The character is played on-screen by Set Sjöstrand.

Seeking revenge against Freydis for his father's death in Season 2, Magnus poisoned the people of Jomsborg, leading to many deaths.

Sjöstrand can be seen in The Machine, Top Dog, and Treadstone.

Eoghain Francis Kiernan - Aki

Eoghain Francis Kiernan

Eoghain Francis Kiernan is part of Season 3's cast as Aki, Freydis' sea captain, a trader, and one of her allies in Jomborg.

Kiernan's only other major acting credit includes playing Daniel in Hello Au Revoir.

Leander Vyvey - Stigg

Leander Vyvey

Leander Vyvey is one of the newcomers in Vikings: Valhalla Season 3. The actor plays Stigg, an expert fighter and healer who eventually becomes Freydis' partner.

Vyvey is a retired professional kite surfer and actor known for his roles in The Postcard Killings, The Last Front, and FBI: International.

All three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla are now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other shows on Netflix:

How Did Ben Die In Umbrella Academy? What Happened to Him, Explained

What Is DBS In Supacell? Meaning In Show Explained

Virgin River Season 6: New Photos Spoil 1 Massive Mel & Jack Reveal