Speechless star Minnie Driver joins the incredible cast of The Serpent Queen Season 2 on Starz.

The Serpent Queen chronicles the reign of Queen Catherine in France, telling the story of how she became one of the longest-serving rulers in French history. The series is based on Leonie Frieda's book, "Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France."

Season 2 of the history series premiered on Starz on July 12.

Every Main Cast Member of The Serpent Queen Season 2

Samantha Morton - Queen Catherine

Samantha Morton

Samantha Morton brings Queen Catherine to life in The Serpent Queen Season 2.

Queen Catherine's rise to power is chronicled in the Starz series, showcasing how she manages her constituents and her transition to become the Queen Regent of France.

In Season 2, Queen Catherine tries to push for religious tolerance in France while maintaining the peace to prevent a looming civil war.

This is on top of a highly-anticipated meeting between Queen Catherine and Queen Elizabeth I (history books suggest that the pair did not meet at all, and it will be quite interesting to see how their first encounter would go).

Morton is a highly acclaimed actress best known for her roles in Minority Report, In America, and The Burning Girls.

Danny Kirrane - Louise De Bourbon

Danny Kirrane

Louise De Bourbon is Antoine's younger brother who secretly holds a grudge against Queen Catherine. The character is played on-screen by Danny Kirrane.

Kirrane has over 30 credits to his name, with roles in The Sandman, Wasted, and Peterloo.

Nicholas Burns - Antoine de Bourbon

Nicholas Burns

Nicholas Burns appears as Antoine de Bourbon, the eldest son of Charles de Bourbon.

In Season 2, Antoine and Louise want to open discussions about trade negotiations with England, even without the knowledge of Queen Catherine (this seems to be a problem in the making).

Burns can be seen in A Small Light, Black Mirror, and Strike.

Ray Panthaki - Charles Guise

Ray Panthaki

Ray Panthaki returns as Charles Guise, a member of the privy council who wants Catholicism to be the main religion in France, but his fellow members are not fans of his pitch.

Panthaki's most recognizable role is playing Detective Rav Sangha in over 20 episodes of Marcella. The actor can also be seen in Boiling Point, Colette, and Official Secrets.

Raza Jaffrey - François de Guise

Raza Jaffrey

Raza Jaffrey stars as François de Guise, a member of the privy council who is later revealed to be gay through a series of letters he wrote to a man.

François' mother, Antoinette, also blackmails him to burn down Edith's church to turn the tide in their favor in the looming conflict between the Catholics and the Protestants.

Jeffrey previously appeared in Homeland, Code Black, and Harry Brown.

Enzo Cilenti - Cosimo Ruggieri

Enzo Cilenti

Enzo Cilenti's Cosimo Ruggieri is an Italian fortune teller and one of Queen Catherine's close allies.

Queen Catherine pays a visit to Cosimo in Season 2, Episode 1 to let off some steam after watching Anjou and King Charles IX fight one another over nonsense bickering.

Cosimo reminds Queen Catherine that people can only be governed by fear and not love, a bit of fitting advice amid the challenge of leading the country to a better future.

Cilenti is known for his roles in Free Fire, Theory of Everything, and The Beekeeper.

Beth Goddard - Antoinette Guise

Beth Goddard

Beth Goddard is Antoinette Guise, Charles and François' mother who will do whatever it takes to benefit the family even if it means blackmailing her own son.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Antoinette does not waste any time showcasing her diabolical side as she instructs François to burn down Edith's church, ultimately igniting a civil war.

Goddard has credits in Edge of Tomorrow, X-Men: First Class, and Manhunt.

Alexandre Willaume - Montmorency

Alexandre Willaume

Another newcomer to the world of The Serpent Queen is Alexandre Willaume as he replaces Barry Atsma to play Montmorency in Season 2.

Montmorency is the Constable General of France whose loyalty lies to King Charles XI and Queen Catherine (side note: he is sleeping with the Queen so it is quite interesting). He is also a member of the privy council.

Willaume previously starred in The Wheel of Time, 1899, and Tomb Raider.

Minnie Driver - Elizabeth I

Minnie Driver

One of the notable new additions to The Serpent Queen's cast is Minnie Driver. The actress plays Queen Elizabeth I of England.

In Season 2, Queen Elizabeth I (aka "The Virgin Queen") of England pays Queen Catherine a visit to discuss several matters on hand like politics and such.

Speaking at the Starz Television Critics Association press tour panel (via Parade), Driver expressed her excitement about joining the series and she described her character as someone who is a "witty, wily, slightly feral queen:"

"It was an honor to play Queen Elizabeth I but also, this amazing imagining of a meeting between Elizabeth and Catherine de Medici. From what Justin [Haythe] wrote, the Elizabeth that I felt was this witty, wily, slightly feral queen. And I hadn't seen that before in all the books that I've read or the pictures that I've seen and how I'd imagined her since I was a child learning about her in school. I felt like I could feel who the woman was behind the Queen, and I was very interested in her and who she is."

Driver is best known for playing Skylar in Good Will Hunting, Maya DiMeo in Speechless, and Dahlia Malloy in The Riches.

Isobel Jesper Jones - Edith

Isobel Jesper Jones

Isobel Jesper Jones brings Edith to life in The Serpent Queen Season 2, replacing original actress Jade Croot from Season 1.

Sister Edith is a protestant preacher who is seen by Montmorency as his daughter, which is why he is protective of her.

Jones recently appeared as Mayfair Lipp in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The actress also starred in The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself as Jessica.

Emma McDonald - Rahima

Emma McDonald

Emma McDonald is back as Rahima, Queen Catherine's maid who has a prominent position in the queen's court after helping her get rid of Mary in the Season 1 finale.

Rahima returns with a certain bravado that boosts her confidence, knowing full well that Queen Catherine will always have her back.

McDonald is known for her roles in The Picture of Dorian Gray, Moonhaven, and 7 Keys.

Stanley Morgan - Anjou

Stanley Morgan

Stanley Morgan is part of Season 2's cast as Anjou, King Charles' younger brother who is arrogant and disrespectful over his brother's high position in France.

Morgan previously appeared in Sexy Beast, Argylle, and The Sandman.

Philippine Velge - Margot

Philippine Velge

Philippine Velge joins the cast of The Serpent Queen Season 2 as Margot, Queen Catherine's eldest daughter who has her mother's tenacious attitude.

Margot can be seen bonding with her brothers and sisters in Season 2, Episode 1, but when it is required to be serious, she knows how to handle business.

Velge has credits in Station Eleven, Summer of 85, and Doctors.

Scott Folan - Hercule

Scott Folan

Scott Folan portrays Prince Hercule, Catherine's youngest son who appears alongside his siblings to support King Charles and Queen Catherine's journey to a local town.

Folan's notable credits include Masters of Air, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Cyrano.

Laura Marcus - Elisabeth

Laura Marcus

Laura Marcus plays Catherine's youngest daughter, Elisabeth, in The Serpent Queen Season 2.

Elisabeth shows up in the Season 2 premiere to tease Queen Catherine about her fashion choices.

Marcus can be seen in The Great Escaper, Bad Education, and Devil's Hour.

Bill Milner - King Charles IX

Bill Milner

Bill Milner plays King Charles IX of France in The Serpent Queen Season 2.

King Charles IX is Queen Catherine's son from her late husband Henri who tries his best to keep himself together amid the challenge of serving his French constituents.

King Charles IX appears to be not well suited to lead France since one pivotal meeting with the council reveals that he still turns to his mother for a major decision involving the country.

The King of France also has an ongoing conflict with his brother, Anjou.

Milner is best known for his roles in Anthropoid, A Small Light, and The Flatshare.

New episodes of The Serpent Queen Season 2 premiere every Friday on Starz at 8 p.m. ET.

Read more about other shows on Starz:

Here's When P Valley Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Who Shot Monet In Power Book 2: Ghost? Identity Revealed