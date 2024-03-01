Black Mafia Family (BMF) Season 3 has a plethora of exciting guest stars such as Ne-Yo and 2 Chainz.

Created by Randy Huggins, BMF tells the story of the rise of the Flenory family to become one of America's most influential crime syndicates.

Season 3 explores the family's ups and downs in the 1990s, taking their influence to a whole new level by enduring a high-stakes takeover of the crime world.

BMF Season 3 premiered on Starz on March 1.

The Main Cast of BMF Season 3

Demetrius Flenory, Jr. - Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory

Demetrius Flenory, Jr.

Demetrius Flenory, Jr. plays his real-life father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, in BMF.

Big Meech is a drug kingpin who works with his brother to establish a nationwide drug trafficking ring. Big Meech uses his influence to outsmart law enforcement and get away with his crimes.

At the end of Season 2, Big Meech successfully pins the blame on Detective Bryant for Jay Mo and Kato's death, effectively removing him from the force.

He rides off to head to Atlanta to continue his mission to establish a drug trafficking ring after taking over Detroit.

Flenory, Jr.'s other notable acting credit is playing Travis in Euphoria.

Da’Vinchi - Terry “Southwest T” Flenory

Da’Vinchi

Da’Vinchi plays Terry “Southwest T” Flenory, Big Meech's brother and fellow drug kingpin.

Terry had his own complex journey in Season 2, with him starting as a law-abiding citizen before ending up rejoining his brother in his illegal escapades.

Terry played a pivotal role in sealing the deal between the BMF and their Colombian suppliers. He also acts as the second-in-command of the crime ring.

Da’Vinchi is known for his roles in Jessica Jones, The Boys, and Lethal Weapon.

Russell Hornsby - Charles Flenory

Russell Hornsby

Charles Flenory (played by Russell Hornsby) is Big Meech and Terry's father.

Charles is not a fan of his sons' venture into the world of drugs and crime and is often seen stressed out by their actions.

Hornsby has over 50 credits to his name, with roles in The Hate U Give, Fences, and After the Sunset.

Michole Briana White - Lucille Flenory

Michole Briana White

Lucille Flenory is Big Meech and Terry's mother and Charles' wife. The character is played on-screen by Michole Briana White.

After learning that Charles has been cheating on her in Season 2, Lucille is considering filing for divorce, and the ramifications of those are expected to loom over Season 3.

White previously appeared in Malignant, Courage Under Fire, and Volcano.

Steve Harris - Detective Von Bryant

Steve Harris

Steve Harris reprises his role as Detective Von Bryant of Detroit Police.

Bryant had a rough journey in Season 2 after being betrayed by his former friend Big Meech which led to his removal from the force.

It seems that the former detective is out for blood and revenge in Season 3.

Harris' most recognizable role is playing Eugene Young in The Practice. The actor also has credits in The Rock, The First Purge, and Filthy Rich.

Kelly Hu - Detective Veronica Jin

Kelly Hu

Kelly Hu returns in Season 3 as Detective Veronica Jin.

In Season 2, Jin tried to catch one of Big Meech's associates, B-Mickie, but she failed. However, B-Mickie's ouster from the BMF could spell doom for the group since he previously worked with the police.

Hu's notable credits include The Scorpion King, The Tournament, and East New York.

2 Chainz - Stacks

2 Chainz

Famous rapper 2 Chainz joins the cast of BMF Season 3 as Stacks.

As per Variety, Stacks hails from Atlanta and is a drug distributor who earned the respect of his peers in the state. Upon Big Meech's arrival in Atlanta, the two leading figures in the illegal drug industry are expected to clash over dominance.

2 Chainz is known for his hits like "I'm Different," "It's a Vibe," and "No Lie."

Ne-Yo - Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green

Ne-Yo

Another newcomer to the world of BMF is Ne-Yo.

The R&B singer plays Rodney ‘Greeny’ Green, a local drug dealer based in Atlanta whose sole intention is to make money.

Ne-Yo is known for his classic hits like "

Lil Baby - Payne

Lil Baby

Lil Baby is part of BMF's growing cast in Season 3 as Payne.

Payne is someone who is still learning the ropes of the drug industry and encounters Big Meech upon his arrival.

BMF is Lil Baby's acting debut. He is known for his hit tracks, "Harder than Hard" and "Too Hard."

Saweetie - Keeya

Saweetie

Saweetie joins the cast as Keeya, a former athlete who gets embroiled in the world of illegal drugs.

Saweetie is an American rapper known for her songs, "Best Friend" and "Icy Girl."

Cynthia Bailey - Gloria

Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey brings Gloria to life in BMF Season 3.

Gloria is Detective Bryant's ex-wife who appears amid the professional struggles of her husband.

Bailey previously appeared as herself in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She also has credits in Cruel Instruction, Games People Play, and Rock the Boat.

Michael King - RIP

Michael King

Michael King is part of Season 3's cast as RIP, not much is now about his character currently.

King is known for his roles in LA's Finest, Boy Erased, and Black Lightning.

Bechir Sylvain

Bechir Sylvain

Bechir Sylvain joins the cast as a recurring guest star in BMF Season 3.

Sylvain's most recognizable roles are playing EJ in Claws, Braithwaite in Black Summer, and Terry in Blindspotting.

Taylor Sele

Taylor Sele

Taylor Sele is a fresh face that fans will see in Season 3.

Sele is a former NFL athlete who is now an actor. He previously appeared in P-Valley, Godfather of Harlem, and When They See Us.

Kadianne Whyte

Kadianne Whyte

Joining the brand new season is Kadianne Whyte.

Whyte has credits in Greenleaf, His Killer Fan, and Will Trent.

Ren King

Ren King

One of the new additions in Season 3 is Ren King.

King's other notable credit is playing a receptionist in And Just Like That.

Morgan Alexandria

Morgan Alexandria

Morgan Alexandria adds her remarkable talent to the world of BMF.

Alexandria's previous roles include playing Kai Davidson in Black Lightning, Kiera in Forever My Girl, and Shay in Closet Space: The Movie.

Christopher B. Duncan

Christopher B. Duncan

The Jamie Foxx Show alum Christopher B. Duncan brings his talent to BMF Season 3.

Duncan played memorable characters like Braxton in The Jamie Foxx Show, Dr. Aaron Zicherman in Black Bird, and Camden in Swagger.

Cedric Martin

Cedric Martin is part of BMF Season 3's massive ensemble.

BMF is Martin's first major acting credit.

Sydney Mitchell - LaWanda

Sydney Mitchell

Sydney Mitchell returns as LaWanda in BMF Season 3.

LaWanda is Terry's girlfriend and the mother of Terry Flenory Jr. At the end of Season 2, Terry's decision to move on with Markeisha shocks LaWanda since she is pregnant with their second child.

Mitchell's notable credits include Under His Influence, Hightown, and Tales.

Laila D. Pruitt - Nicole

Laila D. Pruitt

Laila D. Pruitt reprises her role as Nicole Flenory, Big Meech and Terry's younger sister.

Pruitt is known for her roles in Secret Headquarters, Flight, and Everything's Gonna Be Okay.

New episodes of BMF Season 3 premiere on Starz every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

