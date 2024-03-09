BMF Season 3, Episode 2 continues Big Meech's difficult journey in Atlanta while Terry returns to Atlanta to settle his own business.

BMF (short for Black Mafia Family) Season 3's premiere saw Meech going to work and attempting to recruit and form alliances with the other drug lords of Atlanta to expand their drug trafficking ring. In Episode 2, the illegal dealings continue.

BMF Season 3, Episode 2 premiered on Starz on March 8.

Every Main Cast Member of BMF Season 3 Episode 2

Demetrius Flenory, Jr. - Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory

Demetrius Flenory, Jr.

Demetrius Flenory, Jr. brings his real-life father, Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, to life in BMF Season 3.

At the center of Big Meech's story in Season 2 is trying to gain control over the drug trafficking ring in Atlanta, forming alliances, and evading enemies.

In Episode 2, Big Meech is concerned about his family's safety after two thugs threaten his father back home amid his ongoing mission to recruit drug lords in Atlanta.

Flenory, Jr.'s other major acting credit is playing Travis in Euphoria.

Da'Vinchi - Terry "Southwest T" Flenory

Da’Vinchi

Da’Vinchi reprises his role as Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, Big Meech's brother and business partner in the world of dangerous drugs.

While Terry is still busy with the upcoming opening of his restaurant in Downtown Detroit, his relationship is at a crossroads after Markisha decides that it would be best if they don't live together due to the dangerous nature of his job.

Fans may recognize Da'Vinchi for his roles in Jessica Jones, The Boys, and Lethal Weapon.

Russell Hornsby - Charles Flenory

Russell Hornsby

Russell Hornsby returns in Episode 2 as Charles Flenory, Big Meech and Terry's father.

After Lucille decides to move forward with the divorce in Episode 1, Charles is still reeling from that major decision.

However, the arrival of two thugs at his house makes Charles scared for his life, and it's clear that this has something to do with the drug trafficking ring that his sons are leading.

Hornsby's notable credits include Fences, After the Sunset, and The Affair.

Michole Briana White - Lucille Flenory

Michole Briana White

Michole Briana White portrays Lucille Flenory, Charles' wife and the mother of Meech, Terry, and Nicole.

Episode 1 revealed that Lucille is ready to file a divorce, much to the dismay of Charles. In the latest installment, Lucille has yet to tell the divorce situation to her sons and daughter, and it seems as if they are still living a normal life.

Things get complicated when she meets an old friend from her past.

White is best known for her roles in Malignant, Courage Under Fire, and Volcano.

Steve Harris - Detective Von Bryant

Steve Harris

Steve Harris stars as Detective Von Bryant.

After being suspended from the force due to Meech's betrayal, Bryant has to deal with the imprisonment of his son in Episode 1 for murdering his bully. This is on top of his revenge plot for Big Meech and Terry.

Episode 2 shows Bryant talking to his ex-wife, Gloria, about their son's complicated situation, promising that he will seek assistance to get him out of trouble.

Harris is known for his roles in The Practice, The First Purge, and Filthy Rich.

Kelly Hu - Detective Veronica Jin

Kelly Hu

Kelly Hu is back as Detective Veronica Jin in BMF Season 3, Episode 2.

In the latest installment, Jin is still adjusting to her new partner, Cobie Amberson, while also continuing her investigation regarding the shady dealings of Terry and the BMF.

Hu previously appeared in The Scorpion King, The Tournament, and East New York.

2 Chainz - Stacks

2 Chainz

2 Chainz's Stacks is one of the newcomers to the world of BMF.

Stacks is a highly-respected drug dealer from Atlanta whom Big Meech meets upon his arrival. Meech needs Stack's allegiance since he has access to Ty's distribution network.

2 Chainz is known for his many hit songs, including "I'm Different," "It's a Vibe," and "No Lie."

Ne-Yo - Rodney "Greeny" Green

Ne-Yo

Ne-Yo is one of the recurring Season 3 guest stars who plays Rodney "Greeny" Green.

Greeny is a local drug dealer in Atlanta and a club owner who works with Meech to help him meet the other big names in the world of crime.

Ne-Yo is known for his classic hits like "Mad," "Miss Independent," and "Because of You."

Laila D. Pruitt - Nicole Flenory

Laila D. Pruitt

Laila D. Pruitt returns as Nicole Flenory, Big Meech and Terry's youngest sister.

Pruitt previously appeared in Secret Headquarters, Flight, and Everything's Gonna Be Okay.

Sydney Mitchell - LaWanda

Sydney Mitchell

Sydney Mitchell reprises her role as LaWanda, Terry's ex-girlfriend whom he tries to reconcile with after his recent breakup with Markisha.

Mitchell's notable credits include Under His Influence, Hightown, and Tales.

Morgan Alexandria - Detective Cobie Amberson

Morgan Alexandria

Morgan Alexandria joins the cast of BMF Season 3 as Detective Cobie Amberson.

Cobie is Detective Veronica Jin's new partner, replacing Von Bryant after being mistakenly involved in an illegal fiasco at the end of Season 2.

Alexandria has credits in Sabotage, Forever My Girl, and Black Lightning.

Cynthia Bailey - Gloria Bryant

Cynthia Bailey

Gloria Bryant (played by Cynthia Bailey) is Von's ex-wife who grows concerned about the messy jail situation of her son in Episode 2.

Gloria blames the suspension of Von from the force as to why they are struggling to find the money required for her son's legal assistance.

Bailey previously appeared in The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cruel Instruction, Games People Play, and Rock the Boat.

Ren King - Henrietta "Henri" Andreas

Ren King

One of the newcomers in BMF Season 3 is Ren King as Henrietta "Henri" Andreas.

Henri meets with Terry to tell him how much she admires BMF and their dominance in Detroit while also calling them "snakes."

Henri and Terry negotiated a deal to become the BMF's new supplier.

Aside from BMF, King's other major acting credit is her role as a receptionist in And Just Like That.

George Kee Cheung - Han Jin

George Kee Cheung

George Kee Cheung guest stars as Han Jin, Veronica's father who is also the owner of a local restaurant in Detroit.

Cheung is known for his roles in Rush Hour, Starsky & Hutch, and Mayans M.C.

Trinity Lisbon - Lucky

Trinity Lisbon

Trinity Lisbon plays a stripper named Lucky in Episode 2.

Big Meech speaks with Lucky inside Greeny's club to try and get close to another stripper, Angel.

BMF is Lisbon's first major acting credit.

Tyshon Freeman - Hoop

Tyshon Freeman

Hoop (played by Tyshon Freeman) is part of Meech and Terry's crew and acts as an assistant and bodyguard to the latter while the former is in Atlanta.

Freeman is known for his roles in The Walking Dead, FBI: Most Wanted, and The Gifted.

Kadianne Whyte - Angel

Kadianne Whyte

Angel (played by Kadianne Whyte) is a stripper from Greeny's club whom Meech seems to be attracted to.

It is later revealed that he also wants crucial information from her about the drug dealers in Atlanta.

Whyte's notable credits include Greenleaf, His Killer Fan, and Will Trent.

Taylor Sele - Dr. Maurice Montclair

Taylor Sele

Taylor Sele guest stars as Dr. Maurice Montclair in Episode 2.

Montclair is Lucille's former acquaintance who unexpectedly reunites with her amid her divorce. He was also Lucille's old prom date.

Sele was a former NFL athlete who also starred in P-Valley, Godfather of Harlem, and When They See Us.

Christopher B. Duncan - Frank "Blaze" Andreas

Christopher B. Duncan

Christopher B. Duncan appears as Frank "Blaze" Andreas in BMF Season 3.

Blaze is Henri's father whom Von Bryant meets to ask for help for his son's legal issues.

Duncan is known for his appearances in Swagger, Black Bird, and Veronica Mars.

New episodes of BMF Season 3 premiere on the Starz app every Friday at 12 a.m. ET.

