More illegal dealings in Atlanta are going down as BMF Season 3, Episode 3's release schedule was revealed.

At the center of BMF (Black Mafia Family) is the story of the Flenory brothers and their continued rise to become an influential crime syndicate in the United States.

In Season 3 of the crime drama series, Big Meech heads to Atlanta to establish a drug trafficking ring, making new connections and adversaries along the way.

BMF Season 3 premiered on Starz on March 1.

When Will BMF Season 3 Episode 3 Release?

Following the release of BMF Season 3, Episode 2 on Friday, March 8, the next installment (Episode 3) will premiere on the Starz app on Friday, March 15 at 12 a.m. ET.

Here is the release schedule of BMF Season 3's next three episodes following Episode 2, with each episode dropping on Fridays at 12 a.m. ET on Starz:

Season 3, Episode 3 - "Sanctuary:" March 15

Season 3, Episode 4 - "The Return of the Prodigal Son:" March 22

Season 3, Episode 5 - "The Battle of Techwood:" March 29

Season 3 is confirmed to have 10 episodes. While the first five installments were already given release dates, the official release schedule for Episodes 6 - 10 is still shrouded in secrecy. Listed below are their respective episode titles:

Season 3, Episode 6 - "Casualties of War"

Season 3, Episode 7 - "Get 'Em Home"

Season 3, Episode 8 - "Code Red"

Season 3, Episode 9 - "Death Trap"

Season 3, Episode 10 - "Prime Time"

What Will Happen in BMF Season 3 Episode 3?

BMF Season 3, Episode 1 chronicled the Flenory brothers' quest to start a new drug empire in Atlanta, but it was not easy for the budding pair.

Aside from Detective Von Bryant's continued pursuit of the runaway duo, Big Meech and Terry are unaware of who to trust inside the big city, making things difficult for them to make a move.

Season 3's premiere also showed that the existing drug lords in Atlanta plan to take down the Flenory brothers since they are not a fan of their expansion plans.

Episode 2's official synopsis teased that the brothers will each juggle their responsibilities in Atlanta and Detroit, with Terry receiving several tasks.

Aside from trying to maintain BMF's stellar record, Terry is also busy with a new restaurant business opportunity and his family back home.

As for Big Meech, he is expected to continue making deals and connecting with allies in Atlanta while also evading threats from existing drug lords in the area.

The synopsis for BMF Season 3, Episode 3 states that a huge event will lead to chaos as Big Meech ultimately collides with the dangerous drug lords in Atlanta.

It looks like Big Meech and Terry will have an uphill battle in the upcoming installments as they try to control Atlanta with the palm of their hands.

New episodes of BMF Season 3 premiere on Starz every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

