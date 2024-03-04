After returning to Starz, BMF Season 3, Episode 2's release date was confirmed along with much of the third season's remaining schedule.

BMF (aka Black Mafia Family) is the thrilling Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson-produced crime drama. It follows a pair of young Detroit brothers known as Demetrius "Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, who grow into two of the biggest crime bosses in American history.

Season 3 has taken the Flenory brothers out of their familiar Michigan surroundings, moving the story to the Peach State as the pair try to expand their drug empire to Atlanta.

BMF Season 3 Schedule Confirmed

BMF

Starz's BMF Season 3 confirmed the release date schedule for its next few episodes, including the upcoming Episode 2.

Season 3, Episode 2 ("Magic Makers") is set to hit the network on Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, following the same Friday release timing as the Season 3 premiere.

Along with Episode 2's release date, the network revealed when fans can expect the first five episodes of the series' third season to debut, with new chapters in the BMF story dropping every Friday at least until Friday, March 29.

BMF Season 3 will run five more new episodes beyond that, but the release specifics for Episodes 6 - 10 are not yet public.

One can likely assume the second half of Season 3 will fall into that same Friday even release timing, but that is not confirmed.

Here is a full list of the confirmed BMF Season 3 release schedule:

Season 3, Episode 2 - "Magic Makers:" Friday, March 8

Season 3, Episode 3 - "Sanctuary:" Friday, March 15

Season 3, Episode 4 - "The Return of the Prodigal Son:" Friday, March 22

Season 3, Episode 5 - "The Battle of Techwood:" Friday, March 29

What Will Happen in BMF Season 3, Episode 2?

After fans watched BMF's traditionally Detroit-bound druglord brothers across its first two seasons, Season 3 introduced a new locale for Big Meech and Southwest T.

The Season 3 premiere saw the two brothers arrive in Atlanta in hopes of expanding their criminal empire being the Michigan state border, while the series recounts the pair's modern-day trial in parallel.

Episode 2 will continue this as the 2007 Meech and T keep sparring in the courtroom, recounting events yet to happen in the series. Meanwhile, the younger 1990s versions of the characters broaden their criminal horizons.

On the streets of Atlanta, the Flenory brothers have a lot to learn. Upon arriving in the Peach State, the boys were given a crash course in the Atlanta drug scene.

While Episode 1 was a good way for Meech and T to get familiarized with their new surroundings, Episode 2 will likely see them start to try and make their mark in the ATL.

Surely, this will not go uncontested as the rich tapestry of Atlana's criminal underworld becomes aware of the two young guns looking to make their mark on already claimed turf.

Episode 2 is titled "Magic Makers," so this next chapter in the BMF story may see the two brothers amass an ATL-based team of allies (or 'magic makers') before they go all-in on taking their criminal empire nationwide.

BMF Season 3 continues with new episodes released on Starz every Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

