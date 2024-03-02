Starz confirmed the upcoming release date schedule for BMF Season 3.

BMF (also known as Black Mafia Family) is inspired by the true story of two brothers in 1980s Detroit who came together to create what would become one of the most powerful crime families in American history.

The Starz drama features A-list talents like Demetrius Flenory Jr. bringing to life this tale of family, betrayal, and class since its debut in September 2021.

BMF Season 3 Release Schedule Confirmed

Starz

Following the release of BMF's Season 3 premiere, the release dates for the first half of the season were confirmed.

Season 3 started on Starz with its first episode on Friday, March 1, a release slot the series will seemingly maintain across the rest of the season.

Fans can expect new episodes of the series to hit Starz every Friday through at least March 22 (with Episode 5).

Season 3 features 10 total episodes; however, official dates for Episodes 6 - 10 remain unknown.

Given the first half of BMF Season 3 will air on the network every Friday, one can assume the second will follow suit. Seeing as those dates have not been confirmed, that is just speculation.

Here is a list of every confirmed release date for BMF Season 3:

Season 3, Episode 1 - "Detroit vs Everybody:" Friday, March 1

Season 3, Episode 2 - "Magic Makers:" Friday, March 8

Season 3, Episode 3 - "Sanctuary:" Friday, March 15

Season 3, Episode 4 - "The Return of the Prodigal Son:" Friday, March 22

Season 3, Episode 5 - "The Battle of Techwood:" Friday, March 29

What To Expect in BMF Season 3

Season 3 of BMF is an exciting prospect. Season 2 ended with the series' central crime bosses, Demetrius "Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory, moving to Atlanta. Now, this upcoming batch of episodes will serve as a turning of the page for the series moving from Detroit to the ATL.

BMF showrunner Heather Zuhlke described Season 3 as a "reinvention" for the series in a March 2023 interview with Variety, potentially hinting at what this move could mean for the series:

"What you’re going to see is the fallout and somatically all of our characters are in a season of reinvention across the board – Charles, Lucille, Meech, Terry, Bryant and Jin. There’s consequences to all these things. So you’re going to see all of that dramatized moving forward."

As the pair of crime-boss brothers conquered the American North East in Seasons 1 and 2, Season 3 will likely see the pair setting their sights on America as a whole, hoping to take their criminal empire to the next level from the sunny streets of Georgia.

Of course, that will be no easy feat, as surely Meech and Southwest T will be met with some resistance from the powers that be in their new Atlantean surroundings.

With Season 4 already being announced for the hit Starz drama (per The Hollywood Reporter), one would assume the drug lord brothers make it out on top in Season 3.

But there is also always the chance this new chapter in the BMF story knocks the pair down a few pegs. The two may be forced to leave Atlanta with their tails between their legs by the time the Season 3 finale airs.

BMF continues on Starz with new episodes released every Friday.