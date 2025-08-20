Oscar Isaac Says He Would Return To Star Wars on One Condition

Oscar Isaac has laid it all on the line, revealing the one condition that must be met for his Star Wars return. Isaac played the high-flying X-wing pilot Poe Dameron in Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy, but, like many of his fellow castmates, his future within the franchise remains a massive question mark.

Despite no future (at least public) plans to reprise his Sequel Trilogy role, Isaac recently addressed what it would take to make his Star Wars return a reality. It has been confirmed that Isaac's Star Wars co-star, Daisy Ridley, will come back for at least one more movie set within the beloved sci-fi canon, but Isaac's name has eluded the callsheet to this point.

Speaking in a new profile by Variety, the Poe Dameron actor posited that he would be more than willing to come back "if there was something good to do:"

"Yeah, I’d be [in] Star Wars again if there was something good to do with that."

This is in line with Isaac's overall strategy in deciding what projects to pursue, he says. "It's just about 'Is there something in a film that I love enough that when that alarm goes off in the morning, I'm ready," the former Star Wars explained:

"It’s just about ‘Is there something in a film that I love enough that when that alarm goes off in the morning, I’m ready and wanting to go to work? 'Is there enough in it to pull me across the finish line?'"

Isaac's last appearance in the Star Wars franchise was in 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX—The Rise of Skywalker, and no future projects featuring his Poe Dameron have been announced.

Isaac can next be seen in Netflix's upcoming Frankenstein film. From the acclaimed director of Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein stars Isaac as its titular mad scientist, along with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

Will Oscar Isaac Ever Come Back to Star Wars?

Lucasfilm

Oscar Isaac has commented on the idea of making his Star Wars return several times over the years, and his comments all come back to one thing: making sure it's the right story.

In 2022, Isaac was asked a similar question, where he said he's "open to it" as long as it's a "great story with a great director." The actor seems to harbor no ill will toward Star Wars; it is just a matter of the perfect pitch coming his way for him to consider hopping back in the saddle.

This, of course, comes as fellow Sequel Trilogy star Daisy Ridley is getting ready to make her grand return to the galaxy far, far away in the currently-in-development New Jedi Order movie.

Many had assumed Isaac had a good chance of appearing in that film, but the actor says he wouldn't (at least as of May 2025). So, it seems fans will have to keep waiting for more of Isaac's Poe Dameron in the Star Wars universe.