Moon Knight actor Oscar Isaac backed out of an upcoming Star Wars appearance, leading some to believe his MCU character may be headed for Avengers: Doomsday. The news came from Star Wars Celebration's official X account, sharing that the Marvel and Star Wars star will no longer be able to appear at the upcoming fan event.

The post read that because of "changes in his production schedule," Isaac (who previously played the Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy) would have to back out of the 2025 Star Wars convention, which is set to take place from April 18 to 20 in Tokyo Japan:

"Due to changes in his production schedule, Oscar Isaac is no longer able to attend Star Wars Celebration Japan. Leap Ticketing will email all customers who have purchased an autograph or photo op ticket for Oscar with options for you to exchange or refund your purchase."

A particular corner of the MCU fandom has taken this as a subtle hint that Isaac has joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday, given that production on that film recently started in the U.K., and some of its casting is still being kept under wraps (read more about Avengers: Doomsday filming here).

Everything on Isaac's currently announced slate is in either pre or post-production, making this sudden change all the more confounding.

Given the secrecy surrounding his Star Wars Celebration exit and his blank-looking immediate schedule, a potential appearance in the Russo Brothers' directed team-up could make sense.

On the back of a stacked cast of heroes led by Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, and many more, Doomsday will see the iconic comic book team go up against their greatest threat yet, a Multiversal version of the dastardly Doctor Doom (played by returning MCU actor Robert Downey Jr.)

Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on May 1, 2026. The movie is directed by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo and will feature a big-screen lineup of new and returning heroes (according to Marvel head Kevin Feige, only some of whom have been revealed).

How Could Moon Knight Work in Avengers: Doomsday?

Marvel Studios

Oscar Isaac's return as the split-personality superhero Moon Knight has long been a hot topic among MCU fans, so the idea of him returning for Avengers: Doomsday will almost surely turn some heads.

The character has not been seen or heard from Marvel's super-powered on-screen universe since Disney+'s Moon Knight streaming series, which finished its first season in 2022.

Over the years, it has been reported that Marvel Studios has been eyeing a comeback for Isaac's Moon Knight in several places, but nothing concrete has yet come to pass.

While it might be a bit jarring for fans to see Moon Knight reappear out of nowhere and join the new Avengers team in Doomsday, it could make sense.

It has been reported that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will not appear in the upcoming film along with fellow magic-user Scarlet Witch (played by Elizabeth Olsen). So, Marvel may be looking for someone to represent the supernatural corner of the MCU on the latest iteration of its iconic team.

Well, what better person to fill that void than Moon Knight—a hero wielding the supernatural powers of a shadowy Egyptian god?

His joining the Avengers for Doomsday could also lay the groundwork for another beloved Marvel Comics team to make its mark on the MCU.

Marvel Comics

Moon Knight's arrival on the Avengers' radar could eventually lead to Isaac's comic book character teaming up with other paranormally inclined Marvel heroes to form the Midnight Sons, a group whose introduction has popped up in Marvel Studios rumors for years at this point.

If Moon Knight's future is being planned beyond Phase 6, then roping him back into the franchise in Doomsday makes sense. This would set the character up for another season of his Disney+ series if Marvel Studios were to want to explore that or a Midnight Sons movie somewhere down the MCU line.