Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Return In Live-Action Just Became More Likely

According to a new MCU rumor, a live-action return for Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight gained new life.

Although Isaac's solo series performed well, Marvel Studios has not renewed Moon Knight for a second season on Disney+. Season 1 marked Isaac's only appearance yet in the MCU, and his future is more uncertain than all his Multiverse Saga peers.

Not only is there no guarantee that Isaac's show will get a second season, but minimal signs indicate where he could return across the entire MCU.

Marvel Rumor Teases Oscar Isaac's Return as Moon Knight

Marvel Studios

A new rumor shared by scooper Daniel Richtman (Daniel RPK) on his Patreon account teased where fans could potentially see Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight again.

The rumor indicated that Marvel Studios is fast-tracking a project centered on the Midnight Sons — a team that often includes Marc Spector and his other personalities. Marvel is reportedly currently looking for a filmmaker to direct the project:

"I hear Marvel fast-tracking 'Midnight Sons' and looking for a director"

Earlier in 2024, Oscar Isaac expressed his hope for a Midnight Sons project, teasing that it could be "an interesting opportunity" for his character as part of a team.

Currently, Isaac is lined up to return as Moon Knight in animated form in What If...? Season 3, as confirmed by the recent trailer showcasing footage of Marc Spector suited and booted in a giant mech alongside other Avengers.

While Oscar Isaac will be reprising his role, the mantle of Moon Knight will also be given to another in What If...?'s third season as Blade will become the Fist of Khonshu.

When Could the MCU's Midnight Sons Project Release?

Oscar Isaac's desire for a Midnight Sons project is no secret, as he's already named multiple characters from that group he wants to team up with. The real questions now are who would join him in that movie or TV show and when it would be released.

Some of the team's most notable members include Blade, Ghost Rider, Wolverine, Elsa Bloodstone, and even Doctor Strange on occasion. The MCU's Blade movie has seen more than its fair share of issues, but there are already multiple already-established characters from that list that could join Isaac in this project.

As for when it could debut in the MCU's upcoming slate of projects, that question may take longer to be answered.

Phase 6 already has at least six movies lined up for release, ending with arguably the most significant event in the history of comic book movies, Avengers: Secret Wars, in 2027.

Three of the MCU's first five Phases consist of six movies, except Phase 3's 11 films and Phase 4's seven theatrical outings. While a Midnight Sons film could fill one of Phase 6's "Untitled Marvel Movie" slots, production would have to move incredibly fast to make that happen.

The MCU will likely gear up to produce this film or streaming series for a release sometime during Phase 7. After all, the Midnight Sons are certainly a big enough team to get their own MCU solo movie

However, this outing could be an early Phase 7 project, considering Marvel already has three movie release dates set in stone for 2028. No matter when this happens, though, anticipation is building to see the MCU continue developing more dark and thrilling projects like one featuring this team.

Officially, no confirmed movie or TV show centered on the Midnight Sons is being developed in the MCU. Moon Knight Season 1 is streaming on Disney+.