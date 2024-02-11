Oscar Isaac Reveals His 1 Big Hope for His Next MCU Appearance

Oscar Isaac, the actor behind the MCU's interpretation of Moon Knight, has one hope for where his character will go in the future.

Isaac broke new ground in the MCU upon his debut in Disney+'s Moon Knight, becoming the first actor to star in three separate Marvel sub-franchises after his roles in X-Men: Apocalypse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

While creatives in the MCU have hopes for the series to move forward, Isaac is not confirmed for a comeback in any upcoming Marvel Studios projects.

Oscar Isaac's Hope for Next MCU Appearance

Marvel

Speaking at the Middle East Film and Comic Con event in Abu Dhabi, via X (formerly Twitter) user @GeekHouseShow, Oscar Isaac teased where he wants to see Moon Knight go in the MCU's future.

When asked where he wants to see his MCU character fit into the greater universe, Isaac expressed his hope for "an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns," wanting to see the hero "as part of a team:"

"I thought there was an interesting opportunity with Midnight Suns. There’s such interesting characters in there, and now that we’ve set the groundwork with learning who Marc, Steven, Jake are, it could be an interesting opportunity to see him as part of a team and what that dynamic would be. So I think that would be exciting, I think for me, I definitely hope there’s some room to explore that possibility."

While Issac confirmed in October 2022 that Moon Knight Season 1 was not "the last we’ve heard of the system that is Moon Knight," the character is not currently confirmed for any future Marvel appearances.

As for the Midnight Suns, that team is one that often features Moon Knight's Mr. Knight persona, which was featured heavily in the hero's Disney+ series.

The team usually consists of Marvel's darker and more supernatural characters, often including heroes such as Doctor Strange, Blade, Ghost Rider, and Wolverine, amongst more.

Could Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight Join the MCU's Midnight Suns?

Currently, with barely any indication that Moon Knight will move forward with a Season 2, there is no way to predict when or where the Midnight Suns will assemble under the Marvel Studios umbrella.

The only scene that could be considered a small tease for this team is Dane Whitman's introduction to Blade in the post-credits stinger from Eternals, as Blade is a prominent member of the Midnight Suns.

But with the Blade solo movie now delayed until at least late 2025 after an almost endless string of production troubles, it is impossible to tell when Moon Knight may meet or work with Mahershala Ali's vampire hunter.

For the time being, fans will simply have to wait until Moon Knight's next MCU appearance is confirmed, which could be in Moon Knight Season 2 or one of the MCU's upcoming solo or team-up films.

As fans clamor relentlessly for the series to be renewed, Isaac certainly remains hopeful to return as Marc Spector and his alters soon, although the timeframe for that comeback is a complete mystery.

Moon Knight Season 1 is now streaming in full on Disney+.