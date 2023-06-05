Oscar Isaac Makes Marvel History With Newest Superhero Role

Thanks to Oscar Isaac's new role in the latest Marvel release, the actor is now in an elite class of stars when looking at superhero movie history.

Isaac made his MCU debut in 2022 as one of Marvel Studios' darkest heroes ever in Moon Knight, shining a light on Dissociative Identity Disorder while helping to provide some of the most intense action sequences Marvel Studios has ever seen.

This marked his long-awaited and unexpected return to the greater Marvel universe, as he also took on a villainous role as Apocalypse in 2016's X-Men-centric movie, X-Men: Apocalypse.

Oscar Isaac Makes Marvel History

Marvel

Oscar Isaac made Marvel history with his voiceover role as Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 in Sony Pictures' most recent movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which premiered in theaters on June 2.

Isaac becomes the first actor in history to play three separate Marvel characters in major roles, having previously been the headliner in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse and 2022's Moon Knight. While he first played Spider-Man 2099 in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, he only appeared in that movie's post-credits scene.

He's also one of nine actors to play at least two different Marvel roles in the MCU and other franchises, the rest of which can be seen below:

When Will Oscar Isaac Return to Marvel Universe?

With his time in X-Men: Apocalypse didn't leave a good taste in his mouth, Isaac has been quite complimentary about his experience in the MCU as well as his chance to voice an exciting new character in Sony's Spider-Verse.

Now, the big question is when exactly he'll find his way back onto the big or small screen with the red brand, especially considering where both of his current characters stand in their respective stories.

While rumors have pointed to Moon Knight being in line for a second season, nothing is confirmed from Marvel's side, and the story itself ended in a difficult scenario with Khonshu honoring his deal to leave Marc Spector for now.

As for Sony's animated web-slinger movies, it would be shocking if Isaac didn't reprise his role as Spider-Man 2099 in 2024's Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, especially considering the major cliffhanger that helped close out the most recent movie.

Safe to say, the next few years should see a whole lot of Oscar Isaac in one Marvel role or another, even though there are no indications specifically pointing to where he will show up next.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters worldwide. Both Moon Knight and X-Men: Apocalypse are streaming on Disney+.