Oscar Isaac Could Have A Big Role To Play In Avengers Secret Wars

The Sacred Timeline's Marc Spector seems like a lock for Avengers: Secret Wars, but what about the other Oscar Isaacs from Marvel’s Multiverse?

Ahh, the Multiverse Saga. Some have embraced it as a means of seeing classic characters return to the screen while others view it as representative of an irritating gimmick that has already worn out its welcome.

Whatever the reaction from audiences may be, Marvel Studios does not seem intent on halting its exploration of other realities and universes from the MCU’s wider Multiverse.

A Multiversal Melange of Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Characters

Fan-favorite actor Oscar Isaac has his fingers in a lot of pies. The star has been attached to several high-profile franchises in the past decade. Besides his turn as ace Resistance pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequels, Isaac has portrayed no less than three distinct Marvel characters since 2016.

This includes his role as the powerful mutant En Sabah Nur (aka, Apocalypse) in X-Men: Apocalypse for 20th Century Fox, Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of the distant future in Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and alters at odds Marc Spector and Steven Grant in the MCU TV series Moon Knight.

Now, given that the MCU is smack dad in the middle of its Multiverse Saga, and the cross-pollination between Marvel’s various universes has already begun, many fans expect the crossover chaos to come to a head in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The story of Secret Wars will likely concern the Avengers and their allies from other worlds, timelines, and realities banding together against a common threat. With this film, Marvel Studios has the unique opportunity to throw in everything but the kitchen sink.

This means that heroes like Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider, and Eric Bana’s Hulk could all be on the table to make an appearance (although none of this is confirmed).

Ergo, since Oscar Isaac has played a trio of separate Marvel characters for different studios, it certainly stands to reason that Moon Knight, Apocalypse, and Spider-Man 2099 might have parts to play in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Of course, including Miguel O’Hara would require a degree of collaboration with Sony Pictures, since it owns the rights to Spider-Man on film. But there is no legal red tape blocking Marvel Studios from using Apocalypse since Disney acquired Fox in 2019.

it is also worth pointing out that Spider-Man 2099 is an animated character and Secret Wars will be a live-action film. But live-action characters have cropped up in animation before (see: Donald Glover’s cameo in Across the Spider-Verse).

Plus, Stephen Strange and America Chavez passed through a cartoon world in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. So, the blending of visual styles is not out of the ordinary at this point.

[ Avengers: Secret Wars' First 5 Cast Members Get Officially Revealed ]

Which Other Actors Could Play Multiple Characters in Secret Wars?

Through the Multiverse, all seems possible. So, what other actors from Marvel’s history of double-dipping could reprise their roles for Avengers: Secret Wars?

For starters, Josh Brolin brought Nathan Summers, better known as the time-traveling Cable to life in Deadpool 2, around the same time he was voicing and mo-capping the MCU’s Mad Titan Thanos. Brolin playing both characters again feels like a strong possibility.

Furthermore, Chris Evans famously portrayed Earth-616’s Star Spangled Man with a Plan, Steve Rogers for nine consecutive years. But before that, he was the Fantastic Four’s high-flying hothead, the Human Torch in Fox’s FF movies from the mid-2000s.

Evans’ cameo as Johnny in Deadpool & Wolverine might mean that this card has already been played though.

Other possibilities include Michael B. Jordan as the 2015 Human Torch and Erik "Killmonger" Stevens, Jon Favreau as Foggy Nelson and Happy Hogan, and Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner and Quicksilver. But some of those options seem more likely than others.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Secret Wars arrives in theaters on May 7, 2027.

