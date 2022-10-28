Oscar Isaac Gives Fans Hope for His Star Wars Comeback on Disney+

While Oscar Isaac most recently came back into the public eye as Marc Spector and his alters in Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, he's also well-known for his time in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. The Guatemalan star took the spotlight in the galaxy far, far away by playing Poe Dameron from 2015 to 2019, although he hasn't been seen since the franchise moved toward the streaming world.

Isaac has been open to a potential comeback in the Star Wars Universe as the memorable fighter pilot, even though the movie side of the Star Wars saga is more up in the air than ever before in this day and age.

Specifically, as long as the team behind this intergalactic adventure comes to the table with "a great story with a great director," Isaac admitted that he would be open to considering moving forward with another addition to his legacy in this franchise. Now, he's revisited that idea once more by keeping that door to a potential comeback open sometime in the future.

Oscar Isaac Stirs Star Wars Hope

Star Wars

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar Isaac shared his thoughts on coming back to the role of Poe Dameron after his appearances in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, particularly after taking "some downtime to be able to do other things" in recent months:

“And that’s kind of it for the moment. I took some downtime to be able to do other things, like be here with my friends and put [Head Wounds] out into the world.”

When asked about whether he would consider returning to the role of Poe Dameron on Disney+ or theatrically, Isaac simply said “Yes, I would consider it.”

Following that quote, Star Wars fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the exciting new update.

@slaycjslay put it simply by saying "Please please please!!!" to the idea of Isaac reprising his role.

@spicykezzinggug exclaimed "MY BABY!!!" when hearing the news about Isaac considering a return as Poe Dameron.

@robdjarin also expressed a sense of hope with the news by tweeting "There’s hope omg" with a wide-eyed emoji.

@VonGreckler wants to see Poe take on a role similar to Tom Cruise's Maverick in the hit 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick:

"Give me Star Wars Top Gun with Poe reaching a new generation of pilots. Pleeeaaase."

Will Oscar Isaac Come Back as Poe Dameron?

While Isaac still hasn't given a definitive answer to whether he's actually set to return to Star Wars anytime soon, just hearing that he's open to it has fans going crazy. But the bigger question now is whether or not it will actually happen considering the state of Star Wars movies.

For the time being, there are no signs pointing to when the theatrical side of the Star Wars story will even come back, with 2019's The Rise of Skywalker being the last movie to actually hit the big screen. Since then, Rogue Squadron has been taken off the schedule and the hierarchy of Lucasfilm's management has undergone some serious changes, with the chance that the movies could be on hold for the next few years.

However, not all hope is lost, as rumors have indicated that characters like Poe and others from the sequel trilogy could come into play with movies being developed right now. And there's a bright future for the Disney+ series moving into development as well, potentially leaving an avenue for Isaac to come back with the right opportunity.